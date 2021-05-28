Mauston Police handle 893 incidents in April, Hatch Library entering next phase of reopening

The Mauston Police Department handled a total of 893 incidents in April, according to a report at a May 25 meeting of the Mauston Common Council.
Now at full strength with the addition of three officers, the Mauston Police Department has seen relatively consistent numbers for incidents since the start of the year. In January the department handled 820 incidents, and they handled 642 incidents in February and 889 in March.
The largest portion of the incidents for April involved traffic stops, with the department conducting 165 stops. The department also responded to several other vehicle issues, with 17 incidents for vehicle problems, two drive off incidents, 17 driving complaints, 10 crash investigations and three crash investigations involving injuries, two traffic control incidents, three road hazard incidents and three parking complaints.
Of non-vehicle related incidents, the department conducted 21 juvenile investigations and responded to 14 incidents of property crime. The department also conducted 13 welfare checks, with one family sending a card to thank officers for being “very calm and professional” and “most of all very compassionate.”
Library update
John McGinley, president of the Hatch Library Board of Trustees, provided an update to the Mauston Common Council on the library’s reopening and a new project.
According to McGinley, the library is starting a patio project. The library will install four tables with umbrellas for outdoor seating at the property adjacent to the library, with the project expected to finish in July.
The library is also moving into the next phase of their reopening plan “following the CDC guidance,” McGinley said.
Hatch Library is removing the capacity limit of 25% they have had in place since reopening a few weeks ago, and will relax their cleaning requirements of high touch surfaces.
“We will not require vaccinated (visitors) to wear masks,” McGinley said. “We request unvaccinated (visitors) to wear masks.”
McGinley said the mask requirements would be enforced using an “honor system.”
Other action
In other action before the council, the council:
- Approved a bid from Scott Construction for $9,211.70 for chip seal on the driveways coming in from Martin Street and Attewell Street at the Mauston Cemetery.
- Approved vouchers in the amount of $373,674.48.
- Appointed Corrie Burrows to seat four of the Ambulance Commission.
- Performed a first reading of an amendment to an ordinance on exterior storage standards.
- Provided an update on road construction for Highway 58. Public Works Director Rob Nelson said the road will be closed for “a month or two” for milling, repaving and culvert work. The road is open for local access.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.