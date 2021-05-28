Mauston Police handle 893 incidents in April, Hatch Library entering next phase of reopening

The Mauston Police Department handled a total of 893 incidents in April, according to a report at a May 25 meeting of the Mauston Common Council.

Now at full strength with the addition of three officers, the Mauston Police Department has seen relatively consistent numbers for incidents since the start of the year. In January the department handled 820 incidents, and they handled 642 incidents in February and 889 in March.

The largest portion of the incidents for April involved traffic stops, with the department conducting 165 stops. The department also responded to several other vehicle issues, with 17 incidents for vehicle problems, two drive off incidents, 17 driving complaints, 10 crash investigations and three crash investigations involving injuries, two traffic control incidents, three road hazard incidents and three parking complaints.

Of non-vehicle related incidents, the department conducted 21 juvenile investigations and responded to 14 incidents of property crime. The department also conducted 13 welfare checks, with one family sending a card to thank officers for being “very calm and professional” and “most of all very compassionate.”

