Mauston Police Officer charged with felony after allegedly shooting another in groin while drunk

A Mauston police officer allegedly shot another person while drunk off-duty, leading to a felony charge and two misdemeanor charges. The officer has been on administrative leave since the incident occurred Aug. 26.
Sergeant Michael Sturek, 39, of Mauston is charged with felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor possession of a firearm while intoxicated. The felony charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison or a $25,000 fine, or both.
The city of Mauston asked the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the incident due to a conflict of interest. The investigation led to the filing of charges against Sturek in Juneau County Oct. 12.
According to the criminal complaint, Detective Ben Goehring of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office called Detective Clay Tester of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Aug. 26.
Goehring stated that he and Detective Shawn Skiles responded to a call where Sergeant Sturek and another person were involved in an incident that ended with Sturek shooting the victim after a night of drinking at a bar.
The victim was transported to La Crosse with non-life threatening injuries, where he underwent surgery to remove the bullet. The bullet went through the groin area and lodged into the victim’s left thigh.
Sturek, in an interview with police, stated he and the victim had been drinking and had about 12 beers throughout the previous night and into the morning. During the interview Goehring said he could smell intoxicants coming from Sturek, and could tell he was intoxicated by the way he spoke.
While drinking they began looking at guns Sturek owned, which were in gun safes. The victim showed interest in a Walters P22 pistol, which Sturek then removed from the safe.
Sturek and the victim then went to the back yard. According to Sturek he went to clear the gun when it went off, shocking both Sturek and the victim. Both Sturek and the victim realized at the same time that Sturek had shot the victim.
Sturek claimed to be a firearms instructor, and said he did not know how the gun went off. Sturek stated he did not have his “booger picker on the bang switch,” jargon meaning he did not have his finger on the trigger.
According to Sturek, he was not “that familiar” with the Walters P22, and had not shot it often since owning the firearm.
Goehring later searched the area where the incident took place, recovering several rounds from different firearms, including four unspent live rounds from the Walters P22 and one spent round.
The incident is the second of two which occurred in August, leading to four officers in the Mauston Police Department being placed on administrative leave. In the first incident two officers were involved in a bar fight Aug. 8, leading to misdemeanor charges against Officer Brian Raabe.
Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg said the city has no comment pending the results of an internal investigation.
The name of the victim has not yet been released. Sturek is scheduled for an initial appearance Oct. 28 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
