Mauston Police Officer charged with felony after allegedly shooting another in groin while drunk

Sturek, in an interview with police, stated he and the victim had been drinking and had about 12 beers throughout the previous night and into the morning. During the interview Goehring said he could smell intoxicants coming from Sturek, and could tell he was intoxicated by the way he spoke.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While drinking they began looking at guns Sturek owned, which were in gun safes. The victim showed interest in a Walters P22 pistol, which Sturek then removed from the safe.

Sturek and the victim then went to the back yard. According to Sturek he went to clear the gun when it went off, shocking both Sturek and the victim. Both Sturek and the victim realized at the same time that Sturek had shot the victim.

Sturek claimed to be a firearms instructor, and said he did not know how the gun went off. Sturek stated he did not have his “booger picker on the bang switch,” jargon meaning he did not have his finger on the trigger.

According to Sturek, he was not “that familiar” with the Walters P22, and had not shot it often since owning the firearm.

Goehring later searched the area where the incident took place, recovering several rounds from different firearms, including four unspent live rounds from the Walters P22 and one spent round.