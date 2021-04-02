Mauston prepares for battle with geese

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The birds seek mowed grass with easy access to water, like in the waterfront by Riverside Park next to Mauston City Hall, and can produce up to one pound of feces per day per goose. Jones said the birds can cause erosion and water quality problems while costing the city money in maintenance costs.

Mauston has several options to address the birds. The options include rounding up and removing the birds, which must be done by the USDA, allowing hunting during the two separate hunting seasons for resident and migrant birds, removing attractants and altering the habitats of the birds, harassing the birds to attempt to get them to leave, and destroying their nests or destroying the eggs.

Jordan Wilke, Mauston’s Superintendent of Parks, Forestry and Cemetery, said the city has attempted several options without denting the bird population. Wilke said the shoreline has been altered to make it less inviting to the geese, but the geese then just move to the boat launch and come up into Riverside Park. Harassment options, such as placing decoys, have briefly worked but then the geese get used to the decoys.