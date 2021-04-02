Mauston prepares for battle with geese

Mauston is looking at options to mitigate the nuisance of geese as city officials estimate the population of resident birds could grow to over 150 by summer.
In previous years the city has authorized a variety of control measures with minimal success, as Mayor Dennis Nielsen said the population of the geese is high enough to pose a physical threat to visitors to the city’s parks, trails, docks, boat launches and other public places. In addition, the geese pose a risk to public health by raising levels of E. Coli in Lake Decorah through the excrement they leave behind. In 2020, the city authorized the Mauston Police Department license to discharge firearms within the city limits for the purpose of population control of the geese, and in 2019 the Mauston Common Council passed an ordinance prohibiting feeding waterfowl.
Mike Jones, a USDA Wildlife Biologist, said the city has several options to address the geese.
According to Jones, it is the resident geese that live in Wisconsin close to the whole year which cause the majority of issues. Jones said resident birds return to the area where they learned to fly on a yearly basis, in this case the banks of the Lemonweir River in Mauston. The birds average five young per nest and can live up to 20 years.
“(It’s) two distinct populations: migrant birds, the Canada Goose, is easy to harass and move on, (they’re) not anchored here,” Jones said. “Resident (geese) cause most of the nuisance issue… (the birds) adapted to live alongside humans.”
The birds seek mowed grass with easy access to water, like in the waterfront by Riverside Park next to Mauston City Hall, and can produce up to one pound of feces per day per goose. Jones said the birds can cause erosion and water quality problems while costing the city money in maintenance costs.
Mauston has several options to address the birds. The options include rounding up and removing the birds, which must be done by the USDA, allowing hunting during the two separate hunting seasons for resident and migrant birds, removing attractants and altering the habitats of the birds, harassing the birds to attempt to get them to leave, and destroying their nests or destroying the eggs.
Jordan Wilke, Mauston’s Superintendent of Parks, Forestry and Cemetery, said the city has attempted several options without denting the bird population. Wilke said the shoreline has been altered to make it less inviting to the geese, but the geese then just move to the boat launch and come up into Riverside Park. Harassment options, such as placing decoys, have briefly worked but then the geese get used to the decoys.
Jones said the USDA can round up and remove the birds, but the city would need to decide by about June 5 if they wish to pursue that option. It would cost the city about $3,500. If the city authorizes the round up and removal of birds, representatives from the USDA would come out one day in June or July while the geese have molted and cannot fly, and will trap the geese for removal.
According to Jones, if landowners where the geese might be during that day have given written permission for the USDA and DNR to go on their land to trap the geese, the city could expect to see a reduction in population of the geese by up to 75%.
Once trapped the birds are euthanized, with juvenile birds used as animal food. The adults can be ground into goose burger and given to the food pantry for a cost of about $500, which goes towards testing for mercury and lead.
Jones said removal in combination with “oiling” the goose eggs on the islands and peninsulas in the river could be effective in significantly reducing the population. When the eggs are oiled they are coated with oil, which cuts off oxygen to the embryo inside the egg. The mother goose, however, is unaware anything is wrong with the egg until after their reproductive system has shut down for the year. Jones said eventually the geese become unlikely to return to nests where they have had unsuccessful hatchings.
