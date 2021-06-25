Mauston receives $800,000 grant for new charter school

Heesch said the 2021-22 school year will serve as a planning year for the school, with implementation beginning in the 2022-23 school year for grades 6-10 and in the 2023-24 school year for grades 11 and 12. The grant is effective for five years.

“This will be a brand new charter school program for us, and we wanted to make sure that the staff that are going to be involved are going to have an opportunity to really make sure it is going to succeed rather than trying to jump right into the water first and then learning how to swim,” Heesch said. “We want to have this planning year to get everything in place, have our curriculum in place, to know exactly what the parameters are going to be for students entering this programming.”

The Mauston School District currently operates two charter schools, the Montessori Elementary program and the iLead program. The new charter school will operate in conjunction with those schools and will not replace either of the currently operating charter schools. Heesch said the district will design the school to provide a separate learning program for “kids who have struggled in that traditional environment.”