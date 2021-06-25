Mauston receives $800,000 grant for new charter school

A new charter school is entering the planning stage in the Mauston School District after the district received an $800,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
The DPI announced June 14 that the Mauston School District is one of the 19 districts receiving a total of $13.5 million in grants for either implementing or planning and implementing charter schools in Wisconsin.
“These grants aid governance boards as they work toward planning and opening new charter schools and provide additional support to existing ones,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said. “By finding new, emerging methods of educating our students, charter schools are helping achieve our vision of ensuring all students graduate, college and career ready.”
According to Mauston District Administrator Joel Heesch, the district is planning to create an alternative charter school called Lemonweir Academy focusing on serving grades 6-12, with the possibility of expanding the school to fifth graders. As an alternative charter school Heesch said Lemonweir Academy will provide an educational setting designed to accommodate educational, behavioral and or medical needs of children that cannot be adequately addressed in a traditional school environment.
“We’re really excited to receive this grant, and now the work begins, because as excited as we are, we also know that there’s a ton of work to get us where we need to be,” Heesch said.
Heesch said the 2021-22 school year will serve as a planning year for the school, with implementation beginning in the 2022-23 school year for grades 6-10 and in the 2023-24 school year for grades 11 and 12. The grant is effective for five years.
“This will be a brand new charter school program for us, and we wanted to make sure that the staff that are going to be involved are going to have an opportunity to really make sure it is going to succeed rather than trying to jump right into the water first and then learning how to swim,” Heesch said. “We want to have this planning year to get everything in place, have our curriculum in place, to know exactly what the parameters are going to be for students entering this programming.”
The Mauston School District currently operates two charter schools, the Montessori Elementary program and the iLead program. The new charter school will operate in conjunction with those schools and will not replace either of the currently operating charter schools. Heesch said the district will design the school to provide a separate learning program for “kids who have struggled in that traditional environment.”
“We feel like we have come up with some different types of programs with Montessori, with iLead, some of the ways we’re doing our 9-12 high school students and finding those work experiences and youth apprenticeship options for them,” Heesch said. “This is another opportunity for students to succeed, and we want to make sure that every one of the kids in our district can find that pathway that best fits their needs.”
The district will use current facilities to house the new school on the main Mauston campus, though the exact location is unknown as the planning stages are still in their infancy.
“We’ve been looking at Lemonweir Academy since I came into the superintendent position, so as much as we planned for the capital maintenance and the building needs, we also knew that if we passed the referendum we would have the facility for this program as well,” Heesch said.
Heesch said the district will decide how to spend the $800,000 received from the grant during the planning stages, with one of the primary focuses on curriculum. The funds cannot be used for staffing or remodeling buildings, but can be used for technology or furniture needs.
“We will have to purchase curriculum, and that will be fairly significant, if you look at how many grades we’re serving, because we don’t have any of this in house right now,” Heesch said. “It will be the very first thing the planning team takes on so that we’re sure we have that on the front end.”
The district is estimating the program will accept about 40 students with two teachers staffing the charter school. Heesch noted the program could expand if parents and the district feel like the school is succeeding.
