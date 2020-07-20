Mauston receives clean 2019 audit report, increases funds and reduces deficits

The city of Mauston received improved marks on finances after the results of an audit performed by Johnson Block & Company.
Kim Hollerman of Johnson Block, an accounting firm with four locations in southern Wisconsin, presented the firm’s 2019 audit findings to the Mauston Common Council at a July 17 council meeting.
The city increased funds in the governmental fund balances by about $1.6 million, raising the balance from about $3.1 million in 2018 to about $4.68 million in 2019. The fund dropped by about $2.1 million from 2017 to 2018, mainly as a result of a $2 million change in the Capital Projects Fund as the city took on several major projects, but grew once again over the prior year.
Each year since 2014 has resulted in consistent growth in the city’s property tax levy. Overall the tax levy has increased by about 8% since 2012, with a $2,000 increase from 2018 to 2019 from about $1.771 million to $1.773 million.
A plurality of the property taxes, about 31%, goes towards Mauston schools, while 28% goes to the city, 20% to TIF, or Tax Incremental Financing Districts, and 17% goes to the county. The remaining 4% goes to Vocational, Technical and Adult Education Districts, or VTAE.
After the equalized value of property in Mauston fell by about 7% from 2017 to 2018, the value has rebounded with an 11% increase in 2019. The equalized value of property was about $219 million in 2017, $205 million in 2018, and then jumped to its highest level yet at $226 million in 2019.
Mauston reduced its general expenditures from 2018 to 2019 by about $1.4 million, from about $8.5 million in 2018 to about $7.1 million in 2019. The decrease is mainly from a reduction in capital outlay, from about $2.78 million in 2018 to $1.59 million in 2019. The city increased expenditures for health, welfare and sanitation, conservation and development, the debt service, and culture, recreation and education while decreasing expenditures for general government, public safety, public works, and capital outlay.
Hollerman said the city had three areas of material weakness, though each is shared “by a majority of clients.” Material weaknesses were found in the segregation of duties, in part because of the small size of staff working for the city, in the reliance on the auditor to prepare financial statements, and in material adjustments. The city also received three areas of comment, which are also minor deficiencies, for account reconciliations, leases, and budgets. The firm is suggesting the city continue to monitor and reconcile special assessments in subsidiary and general ledgers, and to be careful with making budget amendments throughout the year. According to Hollerman, all of the deficiencies and weaknesses are common in municipalities that are about the size as Mauston.
In other action, the council:
- Approved a direct seller’s permit to Glass Guys Window Cleaning.
- Approved new operator’s licenses for Racheal Davis and Shawna Schroeder.
- Approved a change of agent for Heinie’s Tavern.
- Performed a first reading of an ordinance changing the polling location for elections.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.