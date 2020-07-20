Mauston receives clean 2019 audit report, increases funds and reduces deficits

Mauston reduced its general expenditures from 2018 to 2019 by about $1.4 million, from about $8.5 million in 2018 to about $7.1 million in 2019. The decrease is mainly from a reduction in capital outlay, from about $2.78 million in 2018 to $1.59 million in 2019. The city increased expenditures for health, welfare and sanitation, conservation and development, the debt service, and culture, recreation and education while decreasing expenditures for general government, public safety, public works, and capital outlay.

Hollerman said the city had three areas of material weakness, though each is shared “by a majority of clients.” Material weaknesses were found in the segregation of duties, in part because of the small size of staff working for the city, in the reliance on the auditor to prepare financial statements, and in material adjustments. The city also received three areas of comment, which are also minor deficiencies, for account reconciliations, leases, and budgets. The firm is suggesting the city continue to monitor and reconcile special assessments in subsidiary and general ledgers, and to be careful with making budget amendments throughout the year. According to Hollerman, all of the deficiencies and weaknesses are common in municipalities that are about the size as Mauston.