Mauston receives clean audit for 2020, Lion's Park projects progressing

After several years of up and down trends in equalized value of property, the city showed growth for the second year in a row in 2020. The equalized value of property in Mauston fell by about 7% from 2017 to 2018, increased by 11% in 2019, and again increased by about 4% in 2020. The equalized value of property was about $219 million in 2017, $205 million in 2018, $226 million in 2019 and $236 million in 2020.

Hollerman said the city had two areas of material weakness, though she noted the weaknesses are “normal.” Mauston had no significant deficiencies, and resolved one material weakness from 2019.

“(The city) has them every year and 95% of clients have them,” Hollerman said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Material weaknesses were found in the segregation of duties, which Hollerman said the city does well in for the size of the staff but could “shift around to do better,” and in material adjustments to adjust account balances. The city received a third material weakness in 2019 for reliance on the auditor to prepare financial statements, but was able to resolve the weakness in 2020.

Parks update