Mauston receives clean audit for 2020, Lion's Park projects progressing

The city of Mauston received a clean audit report performed by Johnson Block & Company.
Kim Hollerman, of Johnson Block, an accounting firm that performs the city’s yearly audit, presented the 2020 audit findings to the Mauston Common Council at a June 8 meeting.
The city increased the governmental fund balances by about $325,000, raising it from about $4.68 million in 2019 to about $5 million in 2020. The fund dropped by about $2.1 million from 2017 to 2018 as a result of a $2 million change in the Capital Projects Fund as the city took on several major projects, but grew by $1.6 million in 2019 before seeing additional growth in 2020.
Mauston saw a reduction in revenue in 2020 while also reducing expenditures, which allowed the city to increase the governmental fund balance. The city had revenue of about $6.77 million in 2020, a decrease of about $440,000 from the city’s revenue of about $7.21 million in 2019. Expenditures decreased from about $7.15 million in 2019 to $6.45 million in 2020.
Since 2013 Mauston has shown consistent growth in the city’s property tax levy, increasing by about 8% over that period from about $1.64 million in 2013 to about $1.78 million in 2020. About 30% of property taxes collected goes toward Mauston schools, 27% is kept by the city, 22% goes to the TIF, or Tax Incremental Financing Districts, and 17% goes to the county. About 4% goes to Vocational, Technical and Adult Education Districts.
After several years of up and down trends in equalized value of property, the city showed growth for the second year in a row in 2020. The equalized value of property in Mauston fell by about 7% from 2017 to 2018, increased by 11% in 2019, and again increased by about 4% in 2020. The equalized value of property was about $219 million in 2017, $205 million in 2018, $226 million in 2019 and $236 million in 2020.
Hollerman said the city had two areas of material weakness, though she noted the weaknesses are “normal.” Mauston had no significant deficiencies, and resolved one material weakness from 2019.
“(The city) has them every year and 95% of clients have them,” Hollerman said.
Material weaknesses were found in the segregation of duties, which Hollerman said the city does well in for the size of the staff but could “shift around to do better,” and in material adjustments to adjust account balances. The city received a third material weakness in 2019 for reliance on the auditor to prepare financial statements, but was able to resolve the weakness in 2020.
Parks update
Judge Mike Taake provided the council with an update on the status of the city’s parks, highlighting the upcoming changes to Lion’s Park with the installation of new playground equipment and the resurfacing and upgrading of the tennis courts.
The tennis court project, which is financed using a 50/50 split between the city and the Mauston School District, will see each of the courts resurfaced. New posts will be installed on each court and several of the courts will be painted to allow for both pickle ball and tennis. Each of the courts are going to be lighted, and Taake said the project is set to finish in mid to late July.
Although the playground equipment at Lion’s Park is unlikely to be installed before 2022, the city is in the process of completing the design stages of the project. Following a community meeting and survey in May the Park Board and City Administrator Randy Reeg contacted five playground equipment companies with budget limitations and community suggestions. Each of the companies is putting together a package of possible installation options.
“We’ll have those five at the 4th of July celebration, and people van vote on which they like,” Taake said. “It’s a nice way of getting community input and getting people what they want.”
Other action
In other action before the council, the council:
- Honored former Mauston Mayor Brian McGuire with a proclamation recognizing McGuire’s achievements as mayor and naming June 8 Mayor Brian McGuire day in the city of Mauston.
- Approved a summer recreation wage increase to $9.25 and $13.18 per hour, based on experience, to match the Mauston School District rate.
- Approved vouchers in the amount of $578.232.30.
- Approved a contract with BTU for air conditioners for city hall in the amount of $6,022.
GALLERY: Mauston High School says farewell to Class of 2021
Mauston grad 1
Mauston grad 2
Mauston grad 3
Mauston grad 4
DSC_1958.jpg
DSC_1964.jpg
DSC_1966.jpg
DSC_1968.jpg
DSC_1969.jpg
DSC_1970.jpg
DSC_1972.jpg
DSC_1973.jpg
DSC_1978.jpg
DSC_1982.jpg
DSC_1985.jpg
DSC_1992.jpg
DSC_2002.jpg
DSC_2003.jpg
DSC_2004.jpg
DSC_2009.jpg
DSC_2011.jpg
DSC_2014.jpg
DSC_2015.jpg
DSC_2022.jpg
DSC_2026.jpg
DSC_2027.jpg
DSC_2032.jpg
DSC_2033.jpg
DSC_2037.jpg
DSC_2046.jpg
DSC_2050.jpg
DSC_2052.jpg
DSC_2057.jpg
DSC_2058.jpg
DSC_2061.jpg
DSC_2063.jpg
DSC_2067.jpg
DSC_2068.jpg
DSC_2073.jpg
DSC_2080.jpg
DSC_2082.jpg
DSC_2092.jpg
DSC_2097.jpg
DSC_2101.jpg
DSC_2103.jpg
DSC_2111.jpg
DSC_2113.jpg
DSC_2116.jpg
DSC_2121.jpg
DSC_2123.jpg
DSC_2127.jpg
DSC_2128.jpg
DSC_2131.jpg
DSC_2134.jpg
DSC_2141.jpg
DSC_2143.jpg
DSC_2146.jpg
DSC_2150.jpg
DSC_2153.jpg
DSC_2158.jpg
DSC_2160.jpg
DSC_2167.jpg
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.