Mauston receives $25,000 grant for Lake Decorah restoration

Efforts to halt the degradation of Lake Decorah received a $25,000 boost in the form of a grant from the Department of Natural Resources.
Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg and Superintendent of Parks, Forestry and Cemetery Jordan Wilke said the city received approval for a $25,000 Surface Water Management Grant. The funds will go towards a lake management plan for Lake Decorah.
“The water quality in Lake Decorah is not good, there is a lot of surface algae, duck weed, and aquatic vegetation, extra phosphorous, a lot of sediment,” Reeg said. “The lake management plan will set the roadmap for us to rehabilitate the lake over time.”
According to Reeg, the grant will cover two thirds of the plan’s cost, with the rest of the funding coming from the money raised by the Lake Decorah Ice Fishing Restoration Tournament. Held in January for each of the prior three years, the tournament has raised over $26,000 for restoration efforts. Reeg said the funds from the tournament will cover the remaining one third of the cost of the plan, with additional funds left over for implementing the steps outlined in the restoration plan.
“The ice fishing restoration over the last three years has paid for testing and monitoring the water, including the inflows and outflows around Lake Decorah,” Wilke said. “We had 130 people registered but 250-300 show up and participate in events the day of the tournament, netting over $10,000 this year alone, which is our highest profit… the community support for the lake and restoration efforts is huge.”
Both Wilke and Reeg credited the community support for restoration efforts, both from businesses and residents, as an important factor in the city’s selection for the grant.
Lake Decorah’s watershed area is large, stretching from Warrens to the Wisconsin River. Reeg said “a significant portion” of the phosphorous loading in the lake is coming from agricultural practices and land management practices.
“It will be a difficult endeavor to bring all the stake holders in, get them to buy in… because a guy up in Warrens growing cranberries isn’t going to be too worried about what’s happening here in Mauston,” Reeg said. “There is no quick fix, it took 125 years for the lake to get this way so we’re not going to have a crystal clear lake in a year or two, but it’s a process to analyze what’s causing the acceleration of the water quality deterioration and what we can do to slow, stop, and reverse that over time.”
Wilke said the lake management plan is the first step towards reversing the degradation of the lake, and the city’s efforts will also have benefits for other communities.
“We’re one of the higher contributors of phosphorous to the Wisconsin River,” Wilke said. “One of the things that helps us qualify (for the grant) is the Lemonweir dumps into the Wisconsin River, and they just did a huge study of the river and wanting to address the water quality in there, and we’re contributing to the water quality.”
Once the lake restoration plan is completed the city will use the plan to take steps in addressing the water quality of the lake while also continuing to search for further funding through the Environmental Protection Agency.
“Best case scenario is we get the study back, and we’re able to continue to move forward with community support, and get the federal funding to accomplish the goals that will be outlined in the study,” Wilke said. “Worst case scenario is the things are outlined in the study are so extreme that the funding would just take too long to get things accomplished. Our hope is that we’ll be able to get a start on and improvements happening on things in the next 3-10 years, and have the quality start to improve.”
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.