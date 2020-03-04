Mauston receives $25,000 grant for Lake Decorah restoration

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Both Wilke and Reeg credited the community support for restoration efforts, both from businesses and residents, as an important factor in the city’s selection for the grant.

Lake Decorah’s watershed area is large, stretching from Warrens to the Wisconsin River. Reeg said “a significant portion” of the phosphorous loading in the lake is coming from agricultural practices and land management practices.

“It will be a difficult endeavor to bring all the stake holders in, get them to buy in… because a guy up in Warrens growing cranberries isn’t going to be too worried about what’s happening here in Mauston,” Reeg said. “There is no quick fix, it took 125 years for the lake to get this way so we’re not going to have a crystal clear lake in a year or two, but it’s a process to analyze what’s causing the acceleration of the water quality deterioration and what we can do to slow, stop, and reverse that over time.”

Wilke said the lake management plan is the first step towards reversing the degradation of the lake, and the city’s efforts will also have benefits for other communities.