Mauston recognize Art "Bucky" Wells after 54 years of service

The city of Mauston honored longtime Assistant Fire Chief Art “Bucky” Wells with a mayoral proclamation at a meeting Dec. 14.

Wells served 54 years with the Mauston Fire Department, joining in October 1967 and retiring in October 2021, and served as Assistant Fire Chief for 45 years from July 1, 1974 through 2019.

“He has dedicated countless hours responding to fire calls whether the call came in the middle of the night or during freezing temperatures to all other variations of extreme conditions and times at great personal risk and sacrifice,” Mayor Dennis Nielsen said. “Firefighters have a long tradition for quick response without thinking of themselves but of others, Bucky will always be a part of this tradition even after retirement.”

State Senator Howard Marklein and State Representative Tony Kurtz presented Wells with a legislative citation as part of his retirement in October.

Wells, who was present at the meeting with his wife Barb Wells, thanked his family for the sacrifices they made that allowed him to serve the Mauston community for more than half a century.