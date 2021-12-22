Mauston recognize Art "Bucky" Wells after 54 years of service

The city of Mauston honored longtime Assistant Fire Chief Art “Bucky” Wells with a mayoral proclamation at a meeting Dec. 14.
Wells served 54 years with the Mauston Fire Department, joining in October 1967 and retiring in October 2021, and served as Assistant Fire Chief for 45 years from July 1, 1974 through 2019.
“He has dedicated countless hours responding to fire calls whether the call came in the middle of the night or during freezing temperatures to all other variations of extreme conditions and times at great personal risk and sacrifice,” Mayor Dennis Nielsen said. “Firefighters have a long tradition for quick response without thinking of themselves but of others, Bucky will always be a part of this tradition even after retirement.”
State Senator Howard Marklein and State Representative Tony Kurtz presented Wells with a legislative citation as part of his retirement in October.
Wells, who was present at the meeting with his wife Barb Wells, thanked his family for the sacrifices they made that allowed him to serve the Mauston community for more than half a century.
“A lot of people don’t realize what it means for me to get this from you,” Wells said to the council. “When you really come down to it local government, it really means something to me… the big wigs don’t know me, but you guys know me.”
In other action before the council, the council:
- Approved the appointment of Amanda Bures to the Ambulance Commission.
- Approved the appointment of Sally Luehman and Sarah Wilke to the Joint Extra Territorial Zoning Commission.
- Approved the appointment of former Mauston Mayor Brian McGuire to the Juneau County Agricultural and Recreational Society.
- Approved a list of election inspectors for Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2023. Mayor Nielsen and council members Donna McGinley, Darryl Teske and Vicki Ward are among the appointed election inspectors, but will not be able to serve as election inspectors during elections where they are on the ballot.
- Approved the purchase of 10 bullet proof vests for the Mauston Police Department at a price of $899.99 each. City Administrator Randy Reeg said the vests currently in use by the department are outdated.
- Approved vouchers in the amount of $1,236,360.18.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.