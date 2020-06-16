Mauston resident Rick Ravenscroft cards fourth hole-in-one

For Rick Ravenscroft, hole-in-ones are becoming old hat.
The 75-year-old Mauston resident recorded the fourth hole-in-one of his life when he aced the par-3 17th hole at Castle Rock Golf Course in New Lisbon — located just a few miles north of Mauston — Sunday, June 14 while golfing with a few friends.
His latest ace came on the 122-yard 17th hole courtesy of a trusty nine iron.
