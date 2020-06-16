You are the owner of this article.
Mauston resident Rick Ravenscroft cards fourth hole-in-one
GOLF

Mauston resident Rick Ravenscroft cards fourth hole-in-one

Castle Rock Golf Course (copy)

Mauston resident Rick Ravenscroft carded a hole-in-one, the fourth ace of his life, at the par-3 17th hole at Castle Rock Golf Course Sunday, June 14.

 CHRISTOPHER JARDINE/Star Times

For Rick Ravenscroft, hole-in-ones are becoming old hat.

The 75-year-old Mauston resident recorded the fourth hole-in-one of his life when he aced the par-3 17th hole at Castle Rock Golf Course in New Lisbon — located just a few miles north of Mauston — Sunday, June 14 while golfing with a few friends.

His latest ace came on the 122-yard 17th hole courtesy of a trusty nine iron.

Tags

