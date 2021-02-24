Mauston revising alcohol license, special assessment ordinances

The city of Mauston performed first readings on revisions to two ordinances, making changes to which properties are effected by an ordinance assessing costs for street repair and the way points on licenses are handled for beverage licenses.
Mauston’s Common Council performed the first readings at a meeting Feb. 23.
Under Mauston Code of Ordinances Chapter 6, Article II, Section 6-30(6)a—Alcohol Beverages Licenses Non-renewals, Counseling, Suspension or Revocation of License – the ordinance previously required court convictions to accumulate points on a license.
Demerit points could accumulate for holders of alcoholic beverage licenses in a variety of ways. Allowing an underage person on the premises or allowing someone to leave with open containers would give 10 points, while selling controlled substances on the premises or an employee assaulting a police officer would get 100 points.
Once 100 points are accumulated in a 12-month period, or 150 in a 24-month period, the license can be suspended for seven days for the first accumulation, and not less than 30 days for subsequent accumulations.
The city is taking out language in the ordinance requiring a court conviction to accumulate points. The ordinance will undergo a second reading in March.
Changes are also underway for the assessment of costs of street repair. Under previous versions of the ordinance, tax-exempt properties, such as religious establishments and educational or medical facilities, among others, had unique language regarding whether or not those properties would be charged for curb and gutter, sidewalks, sewer lateral or water laterals from the curb stop to the building.
The revision to the ordinance removes the special language for these facilities and applies the same rules to these properties as properties owned by tax-payers.
Added language in the ordinance provides means of financing the costs for all property owners. Standard lots will have five years to pay the assessments, while corner lots, which usually have more street frontage, will have eight years to pay.
During the repayment period the city will charge 1% increased interest over the rate, which the city borrowed money for the projects, or 1% over the rate at which the city would have been charged for borrowing from the State Trust Fund Loan Program if the city does not borrow money for the project.
The ordinance will undergo a second reading in March.
Other action
In other action, the council:
- Approved the purchase of a utility trailer for $3,200.
- Approved vouchers in the amount of $1,429,596.85.
- Approved an engagement letter with S&P to establish a credit rating for the city at a cost of $13,250.
