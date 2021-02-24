Mauston revising alcohol license, special assessment ordinances

The city of Mauston performed first readings on revisions to two ordinances, making changes to which properties are effected by an ordinance assessing costs for street repair and the way points on licenses are handled for beverage licenses.

Mauston’s Common Council performed the first readings at a meeting Feb. 23.

Under Mauston Code of Ordinances Chapter 6, Article II, Section 6-30(6)a—Alcohol Beverages Licenses Non-renewals, Counseling, Suspension or Revocation of License – the ordinance previously required court convictions to accumulate points on a license.

Demerit points could accumulate for holders of alcoholic beverage licenses in a variety of ways. Allowing an underage person on the premises or allowing someone to leave with open containers would give 10 points, while selling controlled substances on the premises or an employee assaulting a police officer would get 100 points.

Once 100 points are accumulated in a 12-month period, or 150 in a 24-month period, the license can be suspended for seven days for the first accumulation, and not less than 30 days for subsequent accumulations.

The city is taking out language in the ordinance requiring a court conviction to accumulate points. The ordinance will undergo a second reading in March.

