Mauston School Board approves $54.8 million referendum question for fall election ballot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The School District of Mauston Board of Education unanimously approved a referendum resolution at its meeting Aug. 17, placing a referendum question on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot, according to a press release from the district.

The question asks voters for approval to invest $54.8 million in district-wide facility and educational improvements, which if successful, will result in an estimated mill rate increase of up to $0.09 per $1,000 of equalized property value.

Beginning in the 2021-22 school year, the debt portion of the school property tax bill will drop. This is similar to a homeowner about to pay off the mortgage on a home. As a result, the reduction in the loan payment allows the community to make a significant investment in Mauston schools with a minimal tax impact.

“The reduction in the district’s debt service provides us a unique window of opportunity to re-invest in our school buildings,” said School Board President R.J. Rogers. “The referendum plan for capital maintenance, safety and security, a new West Side Elementary, and expansion of our Tech Ed and iLead learning spaces are all positive improvements for Mauston students and our community.”