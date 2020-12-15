Mauston School District approves bridge loan issuance of $49.8 million

The Mauston School District is expected to close a bridge loan on the borrowing of $49.8 million by Dec. 30 after the school board unanimously approved the issuance.
Five million dollars of the $54.8 million will not be borrowed during the first loan, and will instead be borrowed in 2022, if needed. The board approved the issuance and parameters related to the loan at a Mauston School Board meeting Dec. 14.
Managing Director for Baird Lisa Voison said the district was able to lock in a lower interest rate for the bridge loan than expected at 0.63%. The district was expecting an interest rate around 0.75%, but Voison said interest in backing the loan was “unprecedented,” with the district “eight times oversubscribed,” meaning the interest from backers outstripped the amount of money the district was looking to borrow.
The district was aided by receiving an A1 bond rating from Moody’s, which Voison said was about equivalent to the rating the district received previously from Standard and Poor’s.
“We painted a good picture financially and economically of the district,” Voison said. “(We were) hoping for an upgrade, but (the rating) is still great.”
After the bridge loan closes, the district and Baird will work on converting the bridge loan to long-term bonds, which Voison said should occur in late January or February. Prior to locking in the long-term bond, the school board will meet again to approve the issuance and parameters of the bond.
Voison said the district is likely looking at a rate in the 2-3% range for the long term borrowing, which is several percentage points lower than average. In planning for the referendum, the district estimated a higher percentage rate for interest as part of a “conservative” strategy, and if the district is able to borrow at the lower rate the district could save hundreds of thousands of dollars in interest over the life of the loan.
In addition to the $49.8 million loan, the school board approved the issuance of General Obligation Promissory Notes in an amount not to exceed $1.3 million. The $1.3 million borrowing is not part of the referendum, will not be paid for by taxpayers, and will be used for energy efficiency measures.
“The payback on that is from the energy savings,” said Mauston Superintendent Joel Heesch. “There is no additional cost to taxpayers, it’s not part of the referendum, it’s not coming out of the budget.”
Over the ten-year life of the borrowing, the money the district saves on energy costs will be used to pay off the borrowing. After ten years, when the borrowing is paid off, the district will be able to use the saved funds after that period for other projects or operating costs rather than use taxpayer funds.
Heesch said that although the school board is focused on the financial aspects of the referendum as they attempt to close the loan, Heesch and several members of the staff are working on “design and other aspects.”
Select members of the staff and Heesch traveled to several different school districts that have new buildings over the last few weeks, including Reedsburg, Lodi, Sauk Prairie and DeForest, where they toured the buildings and took pictures and video to show staff.
“We asked how are you utilizing the space, is it practical now that you’ve been in it a while?” said Montessori and West Side Elementary Principal Jolene Routson, who went on the tours. “There are a lot of similarities (in those buildings) in square footage to what the new elementary building will be… hopefully we can learn from those things.”
Heesch agreed, specifically praising the design of the new Reedsburg Elementary School that voters in that district approved at referendum in 2017. Heesch called the school “functional and practical,” qualities that he said mirrored the makeup of the Mauston community.
“There are a lot of parts of that building that would work for us,” Heesch said.
The district will next discuss and decide whether to approve the issuance and parameters of the long-term bonds at a meeting in January or February.
