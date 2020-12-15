Mauston School District approves bridge loan issuance of $49.8 million

Voison said the district is likely looking at a rate in the 2-3% range for the long term borrowing, which is several percentage points lower than average. In planning for the referendum, the district estimated a higher percentage rate for interest as part of a “conservative” strategy, and if the district is able to borrow at the lower rate the district could save hundreds of thousands of dollars in interest over the life of the loan.

In addition to the $49.8 million loan, the school board approved the issuance of General Obligation Promissory Notes in an amount not to exceed $1.3 million. The $1.3 million borrowing is not part of the referendum, will not be paid for by taxpayers, and will be used for energy efficiency measures.

“The payback on that is from the energy savings,” said Mauston Superintendent Joel Heesch. “There is no additional cost to taxpayers, it’s not part of the referendum, it’s not coming out of the budget.”

Over the ten-year life of the borrowing, the money the district saves on energy costs will be used to pay off the borrowing. After ten years, when the borrowing is paid off, the district will be able to use the saved funds after that period for other projects or operating costs rather than use taxpayer funds.