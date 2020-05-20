Mauston School District facilities planning survey has opened for residents

“All of a sudden in the middle of March we just put that in a file and we left it there for six weeks or so because we just felt like that was not the right time. In moving forward, what we have looked at, the needs of the district are still there, they are significant, and we do want our public to express what they would support,” Heesch said. “We know it’s a challenging time, believe me we know, we’re all feeling it, but it doesn’t change the tremendous needs of the district and that’s why we wanted to get this survey out there, that’s why there is a possibility we’ll go to referendum in November, but again no decisions have been made and we may just say this isn’t the right time. “