Mauston School District holding referendum information sessions as it looks to convince voters

As Election Day nears, the Mauston School District is making a final push to inform residents of a $54.8 million referendum aimed at funding improvements for each of the schools in the district.

Mauston has held two referendum information sessions, at West Side Elementary Sept. 30 and at Mauston High School Oct. 3. A third referendum information session is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Oct. 14 at Lyndon Station Elementary. During the sessions representatives from the district are providing tours of the facilities and providing information on the planned improvements, as well as what the referendum will mean for residents.

“Once they see it, they say ‘Oh, it makes more sense,’ which is why we’re doing these sessions,” said Mauston District Administrator Joel Heesch. “If somebody looks at the building… the building was built 20 years ago and the focus wasn’t on tech-ed and ag-ed, the focus was on four year post-secondary and you have to go to college to be successful. I’m not saying that isn’t a great pathway, but there are other ways, and so that’s what we’re looking at is making sure we have those opportunities for our kids.”