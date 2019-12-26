Mauston School District 'meets expectations' on state report cards

Mauston School District as a whole is meeting expectations, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction report card for school districts in the state. Administrators in the district presented the findings to the Mauston School Board at a meeting Dec. 16.
State issued report cards cover four major areas – student achievement, school growth, closing gaps, and on-track and postsecondary readiness – with each category further broken down into subcategories. The scores in each category are weighted and combined, which leads to an overall score ranging from 0 to 100. Scores between 0-52.9 fail to meet expectations; 52-62.9 meet few expectations; 63-72.9 meet expectations; 73-82.9 exceeds expectations; and 83-100 significantly exceed expectations.
The district received an overall marking of 71.7, at the high end of the range for meeting expectations. Mauston School District exceeded the state average in district growth and came near the state average in closing gaps and on-track and postsecondary readiness, while falling behind the state average in student achievement.
“I’m amazed over the last couple years of the direction the district is going in,” said school board member Betty Kryka. “That translates to our kids, knowing that we believe in them.”
Mauston School District consists of seven schools, with each individual school receiving their own report card. West Side Elementary and the Mauston Montessori Charter School both receive alternate report cards as they have lower enrollment numbers.
Grayside Elementary raised their score to exceeding expectations, with a score of 73.2. The school has a strong showing in closing gaps, beating the state average by almost 18 points with a score of 91.6. On-track and postsecondary readiness is near the state average, while both student achievement and school growth trail the state average by about eight points.
Grayside Elementary Principal Bobbie Steele noted the school increased its score by almost five points over the previous two years, which she credits in part to the new iReady math program helping analyze how students are performing and where they need help.
Lyndon Station Elementary received a score of exceeding expectations at 74.4. The school exceeds the state average for student achievement by five points, and came near the state average in on-track and postsecondary readiness. Lyndon Station is not measured in school growth and closing gaps.
“I’m impressed with the hard work our teachers do,” said Mary O’Brien, Director of Student Services and Principal at Lyndon Station Elementary School. “All three teachers have multi-grade classes.”
Olson Middle School received the highest score in the district at 81.4, falling into the exceeds expectations category and coming close to the significantly exceeds expectation category. The school is at or near the state average in both student achievement and on-track and postsecondary readiness, and beats the state average by five points in closing gaps. Olson Middle School also beat the state average in school growth by about 18 points.
“The past four years we’ve been in exceeds (expectations),” said Olson Middle School Principal Jack Hammer. “It’s a credit to the OMS staff.”
Mauston High School raised their score to meeting expectations at 71.7, an increase of 14 points from last year’s report card. In 2014-2015, the school was in the fails to meet expectations category, and the previous two years met few expectations.
“Three years ago… that was hard, really hard,” said Mauston High School Principal Jim Dillin. “This is a 21 point difference from then.”
The school is still behind the state average in student achievement by five points, but exceeds the state average in school growth, closing gaps, and on-track and postsecondary readiness. School growth is the strongest category, beating the state average by about eight points.
“We’ll continue to look at a whole child, and just get better as teachers,” Dillin said. “If we become a better teacher and work with our kids, (the score) will get better.”
Mauston’s iLead Charter School received their first report card this year. The school came in at a score of 55.9, meeting few expectations. Student achievement at iLead is about 30 pints below the state average, and school growth is 15 points below the state average. On-track and postsecondary readiness exceeds the state average by about nine points, and the school is not measured in closing gaps.
“Right now we meet few expectations,” said Dillin. “We’re now doing the same math as the regular high school… The (English Language Arts) score, we’re doing very well in reading, but need to improve in English and writing.”
In other action before the board, the board:
- Received student reports from Key Club and FFA.
- Approved the second reading of changes to 33 policies.
- Approved the second reading of two new policies on cash handling and deposits and complaints for the child nutrition program.
