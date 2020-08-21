Mauston School District moving forward on $54.8 million referendum

In responses to the survey 87% of school district staff, 69% of parents and 48% of non-parent residents indicated support for the referendum. Responses against the referendum included 9% of staff, 14% of parents, and 32% of non-parent residents. The remaining responses indicated they were not sure or had no opinion. Building a new West Side Elementary had the highest support levels of all options when residents were asked to prioritize updates, followed by improving site safety, traffic flow and drainage.

The decision to move to a referendum comes during the COVID-19 pandemic, which Mauston District Administrator Joel Heesch said was taken under consideration.

“While we considered suspending our facilities planning efforts during the current pandemic, we are also aware that the educational needs are not going away,” Heesch said. “I believe it is a good time to move forward with improvements that will benefit Mauston students and the community for decades to come.”

Although all of the district’s facility planning meetings, where input on possible plans for a referendum was gathered from community members, took place before the COVID-19 pandemic, responses to the survey, which was sent during the pandemic, still indicated majority support among residents.

More information will be sent to residents in the district via a flyer in September. The district is planning informational meetings for families and community members, with dates to be determined during the fall. For questions or additional information, visit maustonschools.org, email referendum@maustonschools.org or call 608-847-5451.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

