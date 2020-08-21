Mauston School District moving forward on $54.8 million referendum

Voters in the Mauston School District will decide the fate of a $54.8 million referendum this fall, which if approved will fund an overhaul of many of the district’s facilities and add a new elementary school to replace West Side Elementary.
The Mauston Board of Education unanimously approved a referendum resolution at a meeting Aug. 17. The decision comes after more than a year of planning for a possible referendum, including several community meetings to receive input on proposals. The referendum will be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot for voters in the Mauston School District.
If voters approve the referendum, residents in the district will see an increase in their mill rate of $0.09 per $1,000 of equalized property value. The increase in mill rate means that for a $100,000 home a resident would see an increase in taxes, due to the referendum and not counting any other tax changes, of $9 per year.
The district is able to keep the tax impact relatively low due to debt from a previous referendum dropping off the district's books, which the district compares to “similar to a homeowner about to pay off the mortgage on a home.”
“The reduction in the district’s debt service provides us a unique window of opportunity to re-invest in our school buildings,” said School Board President R.J. Rogers. “The referendum plan for capital maintenance, safety and security, a new West Side Elementary, and expansion of our Tech Ed and iLead learning spaces are all positive improvements for Mauston students and for our community.”
Mauston’s Board of Education is proposing the $54.8 million in the referendum go towards safety, security and traffic flow; district-wide infrastructure, capital maintenance and energy efficiency improvements; and educational environmental improvements.
To implement these improvements the referendum would fund updated Tech Ed classrooms, a renovation and expansion of iLead Charter classrooms at the high school, an improvement of site safety, traffic flow, and site drainage at main campus, updates to Olson Middle School, an addition and remodeling at Grayside Elementary School, capital maintenance at Lyndon Station Elementary School, and building a new West Side Elementary School which would include the Mauston Montessori School.
About $10.6 million of the referendum funding would go towards infrastructure and maintenance projects at all schools in the district.
The new West Side Elementary School would sit on the main campus, where Grayside Elementary, Olson Middle School, and Mauston High School are currently located. The current West Side Elementary on Loomis Drive in Mauston, which was built in 1951, would be taken offline. West Side Elementary is currently filled above capacity, with about 350 students in grades 4K through 2nd and both the Montessori School and Early Childhood/Head Start programs.
Approval of the referendum by the School Board comes after about 60% of residents in the district indicated support of the proposed plan in a survey sent by the district in May. About 55% of residents responded to the survey, representing 1,177 community members.
In responses to the survey 87% of school district staff, 69% of parents and 48% of non-parent residents indicated support for the referendum. Responses against the referendum included 9% of staff, 14% of parents, and 32% of non-parent residents. The remaining responses indicated they were not sure or had no opinion. Building a new West Side Elementary had the highest support levels of all options when residents were asked to prioritize updates, followed by improving site safety, traffic flow and drainage.
The decision to move to a referendum comes during the COVID-19 pandemic, which Mauston District Administrator Joel Heesch said was taken under consideration.
“While we considered suspending our facilities planning efforts during the current pandemic, we are also aware that the educational needs are not going away,” Heesch said. “I believe it is a good time to move forward with improvements that will benefit Mauston students and the community for decades to come.”
Although all of the district’s facility planning meetings, where input on possible plans for a referendum was gathered from community members, took place before the COVID-19 pandemic, responses to the survey, which was sent during the pandemic, still indicated majority support among residents.
More information will be sent to residents in the district via a flyer in September. The district is planning informational meetings for families and community members, with dates to be determined during the fall. For questions or additional information, visit maustonschools.org, email referendum@maustonschools.org or call 608-847-5451.
Editor's note: This story was updated on Friday, 3:30 p.m. with additional information.
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.
