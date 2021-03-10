Mauston School District referendum project design nears completion, construction begins this summer

The school is currently designed in the shape of a mirrored “F,” featuring three wings and a centralized area which includes the commons and a gymnasium. Access to the building is from a single point in between Grayside and Olson schools.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A southwestern wing adjacent to the proposed elementary drop-off area will house 4K and kindergarten students, and a southeastern wing will hold 1st/2nd grade students. The Mauston Montessori School will be located in a third wing to the east.

Kunde said the school design will allow local residents access to community assets, like the gymnasium, without being able to access the classrooms. Each of the wings can be shut off from the centralized space using zone doors, while during the school day visitors will have to go through a secure entry sequence at the office to enter the building.

At Grayside Elementary, a new addition will be added to the west side of the building, which will be used by 3rd and 4th grade students. The addition is somewhat smaller than proposed in older design plans, with the resources instead going towards more renovations.

“Pre-referendum graphics started to describe what we wanted to do, (but) didn’t satisfy everything that was needed,” Kieckhafer said. “A lot of needs and programmatic spaces were there, just not quite laid out right.”