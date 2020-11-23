Mauston School District referendum project financing plan taking shape as board plans 2022 completion

Mauston School District is moving forward with planning the borrowing schedule for the $54.8 million referendum project as the district tries to take advantage of low interest rates to save additional funds on the project and perhaps offer a lower mill rate than projected.
“We are in the lowest interest rate period in recorded history… when I started, schools were borrowing at 7-8% and now schools are borrowing at 2-3%,” said Lisa Voison, Managing Director for Baird.
Voison and Baird are planning the debt financing schedule for the district. According to Voison, the main priorities currently are to hit the referendum target increase in the mill rate of 9 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, minimize total interest cost on the project, minimize the interest rate risk and maximize investment earnings.
“Our first priority… (is to) hit the referendum tax impact,” Voison said. “We told the taxpayers it will be nine cents, we’re going to hit that and do better.”
Although interest rates are at a historic low, Voison said the district’s position is somewhat complicated by not having a bond rating. The district lost the bond rating when the remaining debt from the previous referendum was paid off, but Voison estimates the district should earn a good rating from Moody’s, a bond credit rating company. The higher the bond rating the district earns the lower the interest rate the district will receive on its borrowing.
“On $54.8 million that’s hundreds of thousands of interest cost savings,” Voison said.
Baird is planning a two-phase borrowing schedule for the district, with the first phase coming at the end of 2020 and the second phase in 2022.
The district will first pass a bond anticipation note and parameters resolution at the December board meeting. Once passed, the district can borrow the funds through a bridge loan, which Voison said allows the district “to lock in the interest rate and close this year,” with the plan right now to borrow all but $5 million.
In 2022 the district will borrow the remaining funds if necessary.
“We don’t know what final bids come in at,” Voison said. “Maybe you don’t need all the funds, maybe (bids) come in a little lower.”
Once Mauston has borrowed the money, the district will hold the money with American Deposit Management Company.
“You’re going to sit on that money for the next 18 or so months until the construction is complete,” said John Major of American Deposit Management Company. “We invest that money so you’re getting a return.”
Major said the company takes the $49.8 million the district borrows and distributes it across hundreds of different banks, including the Bank of Mauston, and makes sure the distribution remains under the FDIC limit at each bank so all of the money is federally insured.
As a construction schedule is laid out, the company will match the expected construction schedule with CDs, or certificates of deposit, that will mature and come due on a schedule coinciding with the district’s invoice needs during the project.
Major said the district should be able to earn around $2,500 per month on the deposits, which the district can then use for other projects.
“That’s an additional $160,000 in additional income over the course of the next 18 months,” Major said.
Approximately 50% of the funding will remain liquid throughout the process in case construction proceeds quicker than scheduled.
“We’re going to work with, and be in continuous communication with both the administration and construction manager to make sure we know where the schedule is,” Major said. “(Construction) almost never goes exactly to plan, but we are going to keep a significant portion in a liquid account… to make sure have enough money if it gets ahead of schedule.”
District administrator Joel Heesch said the district is planning for the project to be completed in time for the 2022-2023 school year. The next step for the district is passing the bond anticipation note and parameters resolution at a school board meeting Dec. 14.
