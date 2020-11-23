Mauston School District referendum project financing plan taking shape as board plans 2022 completion

As a construction schedule is laid out, the company will match the expected construction schedule with CDs, or certificates of deposit, that will mature and come due on a schedule coinciding with the district’s invoice needs during the project.

Major said the district should be able to earn around $2,500 per month on the deposits, which the district can then use for other projects.

“That’s an additional $160,000 in additional income over the course of the next 18 months,” Major said.

Approximately 50% of the funding will remain liquid throughout the process in case construction proceeds quicker than scheduled.

“We’re going to work with, and be in continuous communication with both the administration and construction manager to make sure we know where the schedule is,” Major said. “(Construction) almost never goes exactly to plan, but we are going to keep a significant portion in a liquid account… to make sure have enough money if it gets ahead of schedule.”

District administrator Joel Heesch said the district is planning for the project to be completed in time for the 2022-2023 school year. The next step for the district is passing the bond anticipation note and parameters resolution at a school board meeting Dec. 14.

