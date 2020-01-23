Mauston School District seeks community input on facilities with possible referendum looming

“The biggest challenges are at Westside, and then there are some struggles at Grayside,” Uhlenbrauck said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Included in those challenges are undersized classrooms, a lack of collaboration spaces, out of date or insufficient technology and STEM facilities, and aging buildings requiring significant maintenance.

According to Lisa Voisin, Managing Director at Bair, the district is in good financial shape to tackle these projects within the next few years.

“There is an opportunity with debt going away to fill it in with new debt,” Voisin said. “If you want to replace old debt with new debt, you could have no increase (in the mill rate) and ask for $50 million.”

The current school portion of the mill rate is 10.64, which equates to school portion only taxes of about $1,064 on a $100,000 home. According to Voisin, a $50 million referendum would have no effect on the mill rate as debt from the 1999 referendum drops off. A $60 million referendum would see the mill rate increase by 0.31, or about $31 additional on a $100,000 home yearly, and a $70 million referendum would increase the mill rate by 0.80, or about $80 additional on a $100,000 home yearly.