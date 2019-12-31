Mauston Schools considering $40-$70 million in facility updates, referendum possible

Mauston Schools have entered the preliminary phase of facilities planning, opening the possibility of a referendum in the range of $40-$70 million in the next few years.

Among the options under consideration are the construction of a new elementary school to replace West Side Elementary, Lyndon Station Elementary, or both; expanding Grayside Elementary; or building a new middle school attached to the high school and converting Olson Middle School into an elementary school.

The district began the facilities process earlier this summer when the district asked Plunkett Raysich Architects to conduct a study assessing the district’s buildings and grounds. In conjunction with Miron Consturction, Plunkett Raysich is now working with the district to develop options to address capital maintenance needs throughout the district while also planning for future needs.

According to a presentation by Craig Uhlenbrauck from Miron Construction and Steve Kieckhafer from Plunkett Raysich, all discussions about future projects are preliminary, as discussions now revolve around possibilities with nothing decided yet.