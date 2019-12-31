Mauston Schools considering $40-$70 million in facility updates, referendum possible

Mauston Schools have entered the preliminary phase of facilities planning, opening the possibility of a referendum in the range of $40-$70 million in the next few years.
Among the options under consideration are the construction of a new elementary school to replace West Side Elementary, Lyndon Station Elementary, or both; expanding Grayside Elementary; or building a new middle school attached to the high school and converting Olson Middle School into an elementary school.
The district began the facilities process earlier this summer when the district asked Plunkett Raysich Architects to conduct a study assessing the district’s buildings and grounds. In conjunction with Miron Consturction, Plunkett Raysich is now working with the district to develop options to address capital maintenance needs throughout the district while also planning for future needs.
According to a presentation by Craig Uhlenbrauck from Miron Construction and Steve Kieckhafer from Plunkett Raysich, all discussions about future projects are preliminary, as discussions now revolve around possibilities with nothing decided yet.
Uhlenbrauck said the potential tax impact of a $50 million referendum would be “tax neutral” as older debts fall off, while a $40 million referendum would see a 70-cent decrease in the mill rate. The projections used in determining the tax impact are conservative, using higher interest rates than what are currently available and annual growth markers significantly lower than the actual current growth.
Under the $40 million option, Uhlenbrauck and Kieckhafer said the main focus would involve maintaining all current schools while further developing the main campus.
“The most deficient areas of the building are addressed,” Kieckhafer said.
About $10 million would go towards capital maintenance of critical and poor condition items, while the high school tech-ed and STEAM would receive upgrades. The iLead charter school would also see renovations.
Under the $50 million option, the majority of work would still revolve around the main campus, with Grayside Elementary receiving small scale updates and a new elementary constructed.
Other options at higher price points would focus on additions to Grayside, construction of a new elementary and/or middle school, and renovations to current buildings.
“You may see a low tax amount initially,” on the lower priced options said Uhlenbrauck. “That’s great, but long term there could be more impact.”
At Lyndon Station, the options that do not include building a new elementary school would have a lower starting tax impact due in part to initial building costs being higher than capital maintenance costs. However, Uhlenbrauck said continued maintenance costs would add up, while a new building would have numerous years of negligible maintenance costs, which could end up costing more in the long run.
Mauston last held a school referendum in spring 2015, with voters approving funds for roof replacements on Grayside and West Side Elementary Schools, security and intercom safety upgrades at all schools, restroom improvements at Olson Middle School, HVAC improvements at the high school, and a variety of athletic improvements for safety.
To provide for public input on the needs to be addressed in facilities planning, the district is holding a series of facilities information meetings. The first meeting, held Dec. 11 at Grayside Elementary, saw about 50 members of the public attend.
Two additional community meetings are scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Jan. 15, 2020 at Westside Elementary and for 6-8 p.m. Feb. 12, 2020 at Lyndon Station Elementary.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.