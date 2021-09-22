Mauston schools construction on schedule and on budget

Construction on the Mauston School District referendum project is underway, on budget and on track for opening at the start of the 2022-23 school year.

Tom Zahalka, Project Manager at Miron Construction, gave an update on construction to the Mauston School Board at a meeting Sept. 20.

“Everything is going really well,” Zahalka said. “We are on schedule.”

Through funding from a $54.8 million referendum voters approved in November 2020 the district will update tech ed classrooms, renovate and expand iLead Charter classrooms at the high school, improve site safety, traffic flow, and drainage at the main campus, update Olson Middle School, build an addition to and remodel parts of Grayside Elementary School, perform capital maintenance at Lyndon Station Elementary School and each of the other schools in the district, and build a new elementary school, which would include the Mauston Montessori School, at the main campus.

Construction began in the summer with site work, and workers were able to finish the staff and visitor parking lot for the opening of school in early September, with Zahalka saying parents and staff are now used to the new traffic patterns.