Mauston schools construction on schedule and on budget

Construction on the Mauston School District referendum project is underway, on budget and on track for opening at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Tom Zahalka, Project Manager at Miron Construction, gave an update on construction to the Mauston School Board at a meeting Sept. 20.
“Everything is going really well,” Zahalka said. “We are on schedule.”
Through funding from a $54.8 million referendum voters approved in November 2020 the district will update tech ed classrooms, renovate and expand iLead Charter classrooms at the high school, improve site safety, traffic flow, and drainage at the main campus, update Olson Middle School, build an addition to and remodel parts of Grayside Elementary School, perform capital maintenance at Lyndon Station Elementary School and each of the other schools in the district, and build a new elementary school, which would include the Mauston Montessori School, at the main campus.
Construction began in the summer with site work, and workers were able to finish the staff and visitor parking lot for the opening of school in early September, with Zahalka saying parents and staff are now used to the new traffic patterns.
At the site of the new elementary school the land has been cleared and surcharging, where a load was placed on the ground to compact the soil for construction, is now complete. Zahalka said the site has had “three weeks of continual zero settlement,” with workers now beginning to work on the foundations for the building.
The Mauston High School greenhouse is now removed and foundations for the new greenhouse were laid in August and September. The next steps for the project is to set load bearing walls, joists and finish the mechanical and electrical underground work. Zahalka estimated his next update at the October board meeting would happen as the slab for the project is poured.
Financially the district started below their contingency estimates, but have since caught up and are “continuing a nice, healthy trend” where the district is just under budget.
In other action before the board, the board:
- Announced the award of a $20,600 grant from Alliant Energy to purchase equipment and materials for the TechEd department.
- Approved gifts and donations in the amount of $7,223.96.
- Approved a 1.23 percent base wage increase for support staff.
- Approved a wage increase for teachers of $500 for every full time position and an additional stipend of about $107, with the increase based on the July 1, 2021 Consumer Price Index.
