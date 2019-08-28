Labor Day weekend is here, and with it comes a line-up of Latin music’s biggest stars for the ever-expanding Los Dells music festival. Now in its third year, the two-day festival returns to Woodside Mauston Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.
Each year the festival brings the biggest names in Latin music to Mauston, with previous versions of the festival featuring Daddy Yankee, Mana, Flo Rida, and Bad Bunny. Headlining Los Dells this year are Ozuna and Logic, with numerous other popular acts including Carlos Vives, El Fantasma, Café Tacvba, Farruko, Sebastiaan Yatra, Jessie Reyez, and more.
There are few bigger names in music than Ozuna, a reggaeton artist who has over one billion views on YouTube and 43 songs on the Hot Latin Songs of Billboard chart for 2018. Ozuna headlines day two of the festival.
Headlining day one is Logic, the only artist of any genre to have a number one album in each of the past three years. While not a Latin musician, the booking of Logic continues a trend started in 2018 with Flo Rida.
Festival curator Damon Ray says booking an artist who is supportive of the Latino community but not Latino is keeping within the spirit of why the festival was created.
“Most Latinos in the U.S. are bilingual… they love music in both languages,” Ray said. “Our choice to feature Logic this year is of course influenced by the fact that he's one of the biggest names in music, but also by the fact that he's very supportive of the Latinx community in the United States, and he is an advocate in general for those that do not have a voice, for those that are underrepresented.”
While many of the acts have huge international followings, Ray says attendees should also be excited about the numerous up and coming artists who are set to break out.
“Among those festival goers may not be familiar with yet, but are making strong waves are Y La Bamba, with an album that is already making ‘Best of 2019’ album lists,” Ray said. “(Also) Kat Dahlia, who is returning with a new fresh Spanglish sound since her English-only tracks that she released a few years ago before taking a hiatus to refocus.”
Ray also recommends Ambar Lucid, a teenage guitarist and vocalist who released a debut album earlier this year, and Katzù Oso, an R&B artist with an indie/alternative style who switches between English and Spanish.
New to the festival this year are an additional stage, which brings the total to five, and a “series of very special unplugged-style performances by some of our biggest artists,” said Ray.
The unplugged performances are open to those who purchase the Hotel Dellero Fantasy Package, which includes a hotel room on site and four VIP tickets.
“It's a chance to see artists perform in an intimate setting for only a couple hundred people, when these artists regularly perform for thousands,” Ray said.
Other ticket options include one day passes, two day passes, VIP tickets, and camping passes. Children 10 and under are free with a ticketed adult.
The camping is also improved, with the location moved to an area surround by trees to provide a “more immersive ‘camping in the woods’ experience.”
“Now that we've got the live show aspects honed for a couple years, we're focusing extra this year on beautifying the site,” Ray said. “It's going to be the most spectacular fest we've had yet.”
Ray says the festival is “a tradition, and simultaneously an important cultural event” whose impact is already great and continues to grow with people from all over the country planning to attend.
“Bring your enthusiasm and an open heart, try to arrive early to see as many great artists as you can,” Ray said. “Expect an amazing live music experience. We'll take care of the rest.”
