Mauston takes steps to borrow $3.6 million for projects

If the funds are borrowed residents will see a projected increase in their mill rate for one year from $9.63 in 2021 to $10.02 in 2022, before dropping to a projected $8.26 in 2023. Reeg said the numbers are projected based on a variety of factors, but are not definite. The drop in mill rate is possible as the city can close two tax incremental districts, or TID districts, starting in April 2021 and finish the closing by April 2022. The funds and equalized value that currently go into the TID districts will go into the general fund starting in 2023.

“After next year we will still be providing tax relief to our citizens,” Reeg said.

The city is scheduled to borrow an additional $2 million in 2023 and a further $2 million in 2026 for projects.

“Even with those, because you’re closing the TID, you’re looking at a mill rate below where you are currently,” Lentz said. “Over time (the mill rate) approaches where we are today but doesn’t quite reach where we are today.”

If the city moves forward with the borrowing, the council will award the sale of the bonds at a meeting March 9, with an estimated closing date of April 1.

Other action

In other action, the council:

Approved vouchers in the amount of $1,488,421.11.

Approved a petition for county aid for highway road construction. Juneau County Public Works matches the city contribution, with $1,500 going to Highway G and $500 for various roads.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

