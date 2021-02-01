Mauston takes steps to borrow $3.6 million for projects

The city of Mauston is looking to borrow up to $3.63 million for street projects and refinancing old debts, an increase from the $2 million originally scheduled for the projects as forecasted costs have risen.
Members of the Mauston Common Council approved several resolutions preparing to borrow up to $3.63 million at a meeting Jan. 26.
“We originally thought $2 million for capital projects,” City Administrator Randy Reeg said. “(The) resolutions are setting the maximums, (they) don’t mean we’ll borrow the whole amount.”
About $3.1 million of the funds will go towards street projects, including Maple Drive, N Street and Third Street, while the remaining funds are for refinancing debt. According to Reeg the refinancing portion is not extending the payments of debt but taking advantage of a lower interest rate to save the city money.
The city is using Community Development Block Grant close funds for some upcoming projects, and is applying for another CDBG grant, though Reeg said the grant is “not guaranteed.”
Sean Lentz, a Senior Municipal Advisor for Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, said, “cost projections for projects are coming in higher than anticipated” on the upcoming projects, though any funds not used for the Maple Drive, N Street and Third Street projects could be saved and carried over to other street projects."
If the funds are borrowed residents will see a projected increase in their mill rate for one year from $9.63 in 2021 to $10.02 in 2022, before dropping to a projected $8.26 in 2023. Reeg said the numbers are projected based on a variety of factors, but are not definite. The drop in mill rate is possible as the city can close two tax incremental districts, or TID districts, starting in April 2021 and finish the closing by April 2022. The funds and equalized value that currently go into the TID districts will go into the general fund starting in 2023.
“After next year we will still be providing tax relief to our citizens,” Reeg said.
The city is scheduled to borrow an additional $2 million in 2023 and a further $2 million in 2026 for projects.
“Even with those, because you’re closing the TID, you’re looking at a mill rate below where you are currently,” Lentz said. “Over time (the mill rate) approaches where we are today but doesn’t quite reach where we are today.”
If the city moves forward with the borrowing, the council will award the sale of the bonds at a meeting March 9, with an estimated closing date of April 1.
Other action
In other action, the council:
- Approved vouchers in the amount of $1,488,421.11.
- Approved a petition for county aid for highway road construction. Juneau County Public Works matches the city contribution, with $1,500 going to Highway G and $500 for various roads.
