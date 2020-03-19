Mauston to consider allowing chickens within city limits

Mauston residents might soon be able to keep chickens within city limits.

The Mauston Common Council is working on the language of an ordinance that would allow residents to keep up to six chickens in a coop within the city. The ordinance received a motion for approval and a second at a Common Council meeting March 10, but was eventually tabled until the April meeting after a disagreement over coop requirements.

Alderperson Steven Leavitt expressed concerns over the ordinance once opened to discussion, asking the council to take a further look at the language.

“I think it needs to be looked at further, I have some real problems with it (because) I think it’s going to devalue property in the city,” Leavitt said. “I think you’re going to have problems with the smell and there’s a good chance you’ll have problems with disease.”

Leavitt suggested the COVID 19 Coronavirus might have been caused by animals. Although not confirmed, the CDC says “Rarely, animal coronaviruses that infect animals have emerged to infect people and can spread between people. This is suspected to have occurred for the virus that causes COVID-19.” However, there is no indication the virus came from chickens, and the CDC does not list COVID 19 as a disease shared between people and backyard poultry.