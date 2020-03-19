Mauston to consider allowing chickens within city limits

Mauston residents might soon be able to keep chickens within city limits.
The Mauston Common Council is working on the language of an ordinance that would allow residents to keep up to six chickens in a coop within the city. The ordinance received a motion for approval and a second at a Common Council meeting March 10, but was eventually tabled until the April meeting after a disagreement over coop requirements.
Alderperson Steven Leavitt expressed concerns over the ordinance once opened to discussion, asking the council to take a further look at the language.
“I think it needs to be looked at further, I have some real problems with it (because) I think it’s going to devalue property in the city,” Leavitt said. “I think you’re going to have problems with the smell and there’s a good chance you’ll have problems with disease.”
Leavitt suggested the COVID 19 Coronavirus might have been caused by animals. Although not confirmed, the CDC says “Rarely, animal coronaviruses that infect animals have emerged to infect people and can spread between people. This is suspected to have occurred for the virus that causes COVID-19.” However, there is no indication the virus came from chickens, and the CDC does not list COVID 19 as a disease shared between people and backyard poultry.
“I think farm animals belong in the country, that’s my opinion, and I’d hate to see someone go to sell a house and they can’t sell it because someone has a chicken coop in their front yard,” Leavitt said.
Mayor Brian McGuire said he has spoken to over 20 communities with the ordinance, including Reedsburg, and none have had issues with disease or selling homes.
Alderperson Katie Steinke suggested including language to condition approval of chickens on the permission of neighbors.
“That’d be a great way to blow up a neighborhood,” said Alderperson Vicki Wards. “Do you got to get permission to have a dog… or a cat? If you’re going to leave it up to a neighbor whether you follow an ordinance, why have an ordinance?”
Steinke noted there are differences between dogs, cats, and chickens.
Alderperson Jim Allaby recommended the ordinance include additional language laying out specific coop requirements.
“If they’re going to do it, do it right,” Allaby said. “Have the chicken coop look halfway decent… not just throw tar paper on the side and roof and call it a chicken coop, whether it’s a shingle roof or a metal roof… there needs to be some kind of control on how they do it.”
City Administrator Randy Reeg said he would work with the council members to add language to the ordinance, but no members had contacted him since the ordinance passed committee with concerns.
The council decided to table the ordinance to allow alderpersons who wish to add requirements to the ordinance to work with Reeg.
In other action before the council, the council:
- Approved a bid from Gerke Excavating in the amount of $942,910.72, with the option of using value engineering for the pumps, for the South Union Street Lift project.
- Approved a bid from MSA Professional Services in the amount of $43,225 for bidding services, easement exhibit, limited construction administration and construction staking for the South Union Street Lift project.
- Public Works Director Rob Nelson said the city will save about $35,000 this year on road salt due to the lighter snow this winter.
- Approved vouchers in the amount of $260,315.06.
- Appointed Beth Babcock to the Tree Board.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.