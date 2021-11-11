Mauston to remove Lion's Park Bridge, park sections will be connected via lit sidewalks

Mauston is planning to remove the bridge from Lion’s Park, a change from the original plan to replace the bridge in 2025. Members of the Mauston Common Council approved the removal of the bridge at a council meeting Nov. 9.
Lion’s Park Bridge connects the two portions of the park, along Vine Street on one end and at the corner of Union Street and Division Street. The Vine Street section of the park houses a concession stand, grill, bathrooms and pavilion, while the section near Division Street holds the volleyball, basketball, pickle ball and tennis courts, the splash pad, the playground, bathrooms and another pavilion.
“It is near the end of its life,” Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg said of the bridge. “The (replacement) price tag is pretty high for what it provided.”
Officials previously planned to replace the bridge in 2025 as a capital project. Reeg said the Park and Recreation Board “felt the project was too costly” after analyzing the replacement cost, and the Lion’s Club agreed.
With the bridge facing removal, the city will connect the two portions of Lion’s Park using lit sidewalks. The removal of the bridge project will be started in conjunction with the Maugh’s Creek Storm Water Project, with contractors on the Maugh’s Creek project removing the bridge as part of the drainage work.
Fire stats
Fire Chief Kim Hale said the Mauston Fire Department responded to 20 calls for the month of October, a slight decline in the record pace of calls the department has had this year.
“We’re down a little bit from the last month, but not much,” Hale said. “It’s trending down hill.”
Of the 20 calls the department responded to 14 in the city, three in rural areas and also responded to three mutual aid calls in conjunction with Mauston Ambulance. Among the calls were vehicle crashes, gas leaks, a camp fire, several medical assistant calls and a street light smoking.
The fire department averages about 136 calls for service each year based on a three year average. Hale previously said the department reached that mark in August, about four months early.
Other action
In other action before the council, the council:
- Approved the renegotiation and renewal of the garbage and recycling contract for five years with Lenorud Services Inc. The contract ran through 2023 but the new contract, which will be negotiated at the staff level, will supersede the previous contract. No fee increases besides a yearly three percent increase are expected.
- Approved vouchers in the amount of $660,379.07.
- Approved a new garbage fee waiver policy.
- Announced the Mauston Christmas Parade will take place at 7 p.m., Dec. 3.
- Cancelled the Nov. 23 and Dec. 28 meetings of the common council.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.