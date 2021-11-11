Mauston to remove Lion's Park Bridge, park sections will be connected via lit sidewalks

Mauston is planning to remove the bridge from Lion’s Park, a change from the original plan to replace the bridge in 2025. Members of the Mauston Common Council approved the removal of the bridge at a council meeting Nov. 9.

Lion’s Park Bridge connects the two portions of the park, along Vine Street on one end and at the corner of Union Street and Division Street. The Vine Street section of the park houses a concession stand, grill, bathrooms and pavilion, while the section near Division Street holds the volleyball, basketball, pickle ball and tennis courts, the splash pad, the playground, bathrooms and another pavilion.

“It is near the end of its life,” Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg said of the bridge. “The (replacement) price tag is pretty high for what it provided.”

Officials previously planned to replace the bridge in 2025 as a capital project. Reeg said the Park and Recreation Board “felt the project was too costly” after analyzing the replacement cost, and the Lion’s Club agreed.