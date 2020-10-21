Mauston to remove playground equipment from Marchowsky's Park, courts collect $33K in 3rd quarter

The Juneau County Municipal Court collected about $33,000 in fines and fees during the third quarter after re-instituting in-person initial hearings and making changes to procedures.
Judge Mike Taake gave the third quarter court report to the Mauston Common Council during a meeting Oct. 13. According to Taake, the court made several changes over the last quarter, including using a different debt collection program, making pleas easier to enter and understand, and working on truancies.
From July through September the court returned to in-person initial hearings. Taake said the court has worked to make the plea process as easy as possible.
“We’re giving the people who received a citation a very easy chance to make a plea,” Taake said. “(We) send a plea sheet for every citation on the docket… they drop off at (the) box, mail, or call it in… they can also come to the initial appearance in person.”
Taake said the court has added an option for him to call individuals to help walk them through the plea sheet, or to speak with them after a hearing to explain options. According to Taake, the changes have resulted in more individuals either coming to court or being involved in the court process than there were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once an individual has pled guilty, no contest, or had a ruling entered against them the court is now holding good cause hearings during the initial appearance. Taake said this allows the court to place individuals who owe money as a result of the citation on a payment plan immediately, rather than have separate hearings.
For those individuals who do not make payments on the citations, the court has instituted changes to more aggressively go after the money due. During tax time the court is using the Tax Refund Interception Program, or TRIP, to attempt to collect from debtors. Taake said April and May are the best times for the court to use TRIP. During the rest of the year, the court is using the State Debt Collection program, or SDC.
“We don’t have to go through TRIP first… we can go through TRIP during the tax times,” Taake said. “If we go through TRIP first we have to wait quite a while than if we go through SDC… (we have) a lot more success, it’s a lot more efficient (and) more profitable for us.”
As school is back in session Taake said the court is taking on truancies with a good success rate. The court is working with the kids who have received a truancy citation and their parents to ensure they attend school.
“There were five kids last (Oct. 14) I was able to dismiss because all five met the requirements to drop the truancy ticket,” Taake said.
Parks update
Mauston will remove some of the playground equipment from Marchowsky’s Park, a decision which follows the city removing the play structure from Lions’ Park earlier this year.
Taake, who also serves as the Chair of the Board of Park Commissioners, said the wooden structure at Marchowsky’s Park has become unsafe.
“The steps, platforms, ladder, they’re all wood,” Taake said. “They’re pretty old and pretty unsafe… I’m requesting that you allow us to remove the wood structure that’s too unsafe to play on.”
The council unanimously approved the request. Taake said the parks committee is looking into additional equipment for the park, but the newer play structure in the park will also remain in place.
An October community meeting to discuss the Lions’ Park playground equipment was postponed to Nov. 2.
“A good 20 people said they would attend in the public works room,” Taake said. “With the surge of COVID I thought it was in the best interest to postpone a month and hopefully things get better.”
The meeting is now set for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 2.
Other action
In other action, the council:
- Approved the purchase of a John Deere Rotary Cutter for not more than $7,150.
- Approved the extension of the completion date for the South Union Lift Station project.
- Approved a contract with Johnson and Block Auditing Services for $22,200.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
