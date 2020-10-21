Mauston to remove playground equipment from Marchowsky's Park, courts collect $33K in 3rd quarter

For those individuals who do not make payments on the citations, the court has instituted changes to more aggressively go after the money due. During tax time the court is using the Tax Refund Interception Program, or TRIP, to attempt to collect from debtors. Taake said April and May are the best times for the court to use TRIP. During the rest of the year, the court is using the State Debt Collection program, or SDC.

“We don’t have to go through TRIP first… we can go through TRIP during the tax times,” Taake said. “If we go through TRIP first we have to wait quite a while than if we go through SDC… (we have) a lot more success, it’s a lot more efficient (and) more profitable for us.”

As school is back in session Taake said the court is taking on truancies with a good success rate. The court is working with the kids who have received a truancy citation and their parents to ensure they attend school.

“There were five kids last (Oct. 14) I was able to dismiss because all five met the requirements to drop the truancy ticket,” Taake said.

Parks update

Mauston will remove some of the playground equipment from Marchowsky’s Park, a decision which follows the city removing the play structure from Lions’ Park earlier this year.