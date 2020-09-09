Mauston to take on geese as police given authority to shoot them in city limits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mauston’s mayor has declared a public health emergency as the city aims to take on a familiar foe, the Canadian goose.

Mayor Dennis Nielsen issued a mayoral declaration of the public health emergency at a meeting of the Mauston Common Council Sept. 8.

Under the terms of the declaration the city will work to reduce the population of the geese by giving Mauston Police Chief Mike Zillisch authority to take population control measures.

“The Canadian goose problem down here, (we have) had it for quite some time,” Nielsen said. “We’re trying to address it.”

Nielsen said the city needs to take on the geese as they pose a risk to public health by raising levels of E. Coli in Lake Decorah through the excrement they leave behind.

According to Nielsen, the population of the geese is high enough to pose a physical threat to visitors to the city’s parks, trails, docks, boat launches and other public places, and the excrement from the geese “fouls the aforementioned locations.”