Mauston to take on geese as police given authority to shoot them in city limits

Mauston’s mayor has declared a public health emergency as the city aims to take on a familiar foe, the Canadian goose.
Mayor Dennis Nielsen issued a mayoral declaration of the public health emergency at a meeting of the Mauston Common Council Sept. 8.
Under the terms of the declaration the city will work to reduce the population of the geese by giving Mauston Police Chief Mike Zillisch authority to take population control measures.
“The Canadian goose problem down here, (we have) had it for quite some time,” Nielsen said. “We’re trying to address it.”
Nielsen said the city needs to take on the geese as they pose a risk to public health by raising levels of E. Coli in Lake Decorah through the excrement they leave behind.
According to Nielsen, the population of the geese is high enough to pose a physical threat to visitors to the city’s parks, trails, docks, boat launches and other public places, and the excrement from the geese “fouls the aforementioned locations.”
Under the terms of the declaration, Zillisch and anyone he designates will be granted authority to perform legal population management measures. Those measures include license to discharge firearms within the city limits for the purpose of population control of the geese.
“I am 100% for this way of doing things,” Nielsen said. “We’re starting to decrease the population.”
Nielsen said the next step is to remove nesting areas for the geese, which the city will do in conjunction with United States Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources.
Other action
In other action before the council, the council held a joint public hearing with the Zoning Board of Appeals to consider allowing a conditional use permit for the conversion of a single-family housing unit on Williams Street in Mauston to a duplex. The location was formerly a church, but has not operated as such in several years.
The unit needed a conditional use permit as the size of the lot does not meet square footage requirements for a duplex. No members of the public spoke against the project.
The Zoning Board of Appeals voted four members for the project and four against, with a tie vote resulting in the recommendation for the conditional use permit being denied.
The council also:
- Approved vouchers in the amount of $273,536.42.
- Approved an operator’s license for Cynthia Saffell.
- Performed a second reading and approved an ordinance to clarify distribution of room tax revenue.
- Approved the appointment of Paul Schaller to the Zoning Board of Appeals.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
