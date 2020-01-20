Mauston working to fill empty retail space

The buildings previously occupied by Shopko and Kmart remain empty, but city officials say they are “proactively working” to fill those spaces.

“We continue to get sporadic questions from the community as to what we’re doing to fill Shopko building or the Kmart building to promote economic development and more retail opportunities within the community,” said Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg during a Mauston Common Council meeting Jan. 14. “We are proactively working all the time on that, there are several people who are looking at those spaces.”

Shopko moved out of their space on Gateway Avenue in March 2019, while Kmart closed its doors in November 2019. Both sites are currently unoccupied, with signage representing their previous patrons still up on the buildings.

Reeg said potential tenants are “running into some roadblocks,” including high asking prices from building owners and current leaseholders moving slowly in allowing potential occupants into the spaces.

“It’s clearly not a big retail booming time for bricks and mortar businesses, it’s a time where most brick and mortar places are closing shops,” Reeg said. “It’ll take longer, people will be more pragmatic and careful in making their decisions, but there are things happening.”