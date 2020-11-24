 Skip to main content
Mauston WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Mauston WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

George Pierce, a Mauston veteran who served in World War II, turned 100 on Nov. 19. Dozens of cars and first responder vehicles participated in a drive through celebration for Pierce on Nov. 18 at Cottage Care Circle in Mauston, honking their horns and speaking with Pierce through windows to wish him a happy 100th birthday.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

