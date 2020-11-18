Mauston's community toy drive looks for donations for families in need

Mauston’s annual “Toys for Joy” event is cancelled this year, but volunteers are stepping in to fill the void with a new Mauston Community Kids Toy Drive.

“2020 has been a challenging year for all of us,” said Denise Wee, a toy drive volunteer. “It has been especially hard on some of our local families. Please, help us ensure our Mauston area children have the very Merriest Christmas!”

The drive is looking for the names of children in the Mauston School District whose families could use assistance with Christmas gifts. Eligible families can apply by contacting Kathy Green at Mauston’s Community Sharing Pantry at 608-847-5454.

Wee says that in addition to names of children, the drive is looking for toy donation locations for people who wish do donate, toys and winter wear for kids of all ages, and people willing to donate funds to purchase toys.

New unwrapped toy donations are being accepted at State Street Tap, Log Cabin Deli & Cheese, Lilies & Grace Boutique and Wisconsin River Meats until Dec. 9.