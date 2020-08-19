Mauston's Lion's Park playground equipment removed, replacement budgeted for 2022

The city of Mauston moved up the removal of park equipment at Lion’s Park after safety checks determined more repairs were needed.
Replacement equipment is budgeted for the playground at Lion’s Park in 2022 as the city is moving forward with the planning stages of the project. Parks Board representative Mike Taake told the Mauston Common Council during a meeting Aug. 11 that the board is brainstorming ideas for replacement equipment.
Taake said the board has scheduled a community awareness meeting for 4:45 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Public Works Building in Mauston.
“We’ll (discuss) what to go in the park for playground equipment, brainstorming ideas on how to fund it,” Taake said. “We want to get the Lions organization involved with their input, and get people involved with what they want (while) sticking within the budget.”
Members of the Parks Department removed the equipment on July 30. Parks Supervisor Jordan Wilke said the removal was for safety reasons.
“We determined with maintenance checks on the equipment that the repairs made last year, they were done, but the equipment needs more this year,” Wilke said. “Rather than throw money at it to Band-Aid it, we removed the equipment for safety.”
The equipment removed was installed in the park in the 1980s, and Wilke said the equipment was showing its age but had also “served the community well.” There are still several newer amenities at the park that are still available to use, including the volleyball courts, swing sets installed in 2019, the splash pad, and the tennis courts. Plans to redo the surface of the tennis courts in conjunction with Mauston High School are continuing in 2021.
“Replacement equipment is already budgeted for 2022,” Wilke said. “The goal is to have a plan in place, order the equipment in January or February 2022, and then have it in place and installed by mid-summer.”
Wilke said the department welcomes input from the public, and anyone looking to get involved or assist in fundraising can attend the public meetings or watch for announcements on the city website or Facebook.
Other action
In other action at the meeting, the council:
- Approved the issuance and sale of Sewarage System and Revenue Bonds of about $800,000 and a related about $1.15 million service agreement for a Clean Water Fund Program project.
- Approved vouchers in the amount of $341,535.29.
- Offered a vote of support for the hiring of Tonya Petrick as Municipal Court Clerk.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
