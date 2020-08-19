Mauston's Lion's Park playground equipment removed, replacement budgeted for 2022

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Mauston moved up the removal of park equipment at Lion’s Park after safety checks determined more repairs were needed.

Replacement equipment is budgeted for the playground at Lion’s Park in 2022 as the city is moving forward with the planning stages of the project. Parks Board representative Mike Taake told the Mauston Common Council during a meeting Aug. 11 that the board is brainstorming ideas for replacement equipment.

Taake said the board has scheduled a community awareness meeting for 4:45 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Public Works Building in Mauston.

“We’ll (discuss) what to go in the park for playground equipment, brainstorming ideas on how to fund it,” Taake said. “We want to get the Lions organization involved with their input, and get people involved with what they want (while) sticking within the budget.”

Members of the Parks Department removed the equipment on July 30. Parks Supervisor Jordan Wilke said the removal was for safety reasons.

“We determined with maintenance checks on the equipment that the repairs made last year, they were done, but the equipment needs more this year,” Wilke said. “Rather than throw money at it to Band-Aid it, we removed the equipment for safety.”