Mayville and Kekoskee continue to wrangle over EMS service.

MAYVILLE — Mayville and Kekoskee have yet to come to an agreement over whether the city should provide its EMS service to the village.
On Monday, the Mayville Common Council again voted to approve an agreement to restore its EMS services to Kekoskee starting Tuesday for $15,000 for one year with a 90-day auto-renew period, but without some amendments that Kekoskee made earlier this month. The $15,000 charge would come out to an average of $17.32 per Kekoskee resident.
However, Mayville City Clerk Sara Decker said she received an email from a Kekoskee official saying that the village's board does not plan to meet again soon about the agreement. Come Tuesday, Kekoskee will instead continue to have EMS under agreements with Horicon and Theresa.
"This has to do with them not wanting an agreement from the city of Mayville," Mayville Mayor Rob Boelk said.
Kekoskee amended the proposed agreement by freezing the rate it pays at $15,000 a year if the agreement is renewed, unless Hubbard, Leroy, Lomira and Iron Ridge paid more than $15,000 for Mayville's service. Kekoskee officials said Mayville's offer was not fair because the village would be paying more per person than other municipalities do to the city.
"For the record, the Village Board respectfully states their disappointment with the way negotiations were handled by Mayville," Kekoskee said in sending along its amended proposal.
Mayville rejected that amendment.
"We can't bind other communities on this agreement," Mayville council member Bob Smith said.
Dale Toellner abstained while the other five council members voted to approve the agreement without Kekoskee's amendments.
The Kekoskee Board of Trustees approved the amended agreement 2-1, with Allen Schellinger and Loris Geschke voting in favor and President Don Hilgendorf voting against. Hilgendorf said officials also have to keep in mind financial considerations for Kekoskee's residents, and that the offer was unfair because other communities are paying less per person than Kekoskee for the same service from Mayville.
"I am willing to be fair," Hilgendorf said. "Why should we be treated any different?"
Mayville dropped EMS service for Kekoskee after the state Department of Administration approved Kekoskee's request to combine the village of Kekoskee and the old town of Williamstown into one village that surrounds the city of Mayville. Mayville opposed the change, and sued. A Dodge County judge ruled in Mayville's favor and the case is now in the Court of Appeals. There was a stay on the decision, and Kekoskee has otherwise been operating as a full village.
Some residents in Kekoskee spoke out about the ongoing uncertainty over whether nearby Mayville would provide service to Kekoskee, as it had been doing for years.
"Unfortunately, both sides are using the EMS service as a negotiating tool," said resident Jim Congdon. "That's a damn poor one because you are putting all of us at risk."
Kekoskee rejected an earlier offer from Mayville because the city wanted EMS tied to land use, which Kekoskee officials said was inappropriate. Meanwhile, Mayville did not want to tie offering service to dropping the legal case over the merger.
"We have service," Hilgendorf said. "That is what the main thing is. When you folks go home tonight, you do know you will have somebody to pick you up. We're not denying anybody any ambulance service in this village at all."
