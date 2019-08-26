Mayville could once again be providing emergency services to Kekoskee.
At a special meeting on Monday, the Mayville Common Council approved forwarding an agreement about ambulance service to the village of Kekoskee for its review. The one-year contract would provide the service for $15,000.
“It’s only for one year and it could possibly go up if we renew it in 2021,” said Dale Toellner, a member of the Mavyille council’s finance committee. City officials said the village requested a one-year agreement. Late last year, the village rejected a one-year, $7,150 contract with Mayville that came with strings attached about land use.
Mayville EMS Director Christine Churchill said the agreement drawn up was modeled after what the city has used in the past and that the village needed something for its board to formally discuss. She said the village might have some changes in mind about territory that has been covered by Horicon in the past. After the boundary change, Horicon was providing EMS services to Kekoskee.
Last fall, the state approved a plan to allow the town of Williamstown to combine with the village of Kekoskee into a larger village of Kekoskee. The city of Mayville officially opposed the move, and one of the sticking points was emergency services. What used to be unincorporated land became a full part of the village of Kekoskee, which now surrounds Mayville. The city was concerned the change will affect its growth.
A Dodge County judge knocked down the boundary change earlier this year, but with a stay on the decision, and the case remains open in the Wisconsin Court of Appeals. The village continues to operate in light of the court decision. Other related cases have been resolved in court.
Meanwhile, the old Kekoskee Village Hall at 21 Valley St. is for sale. The village board now meets in the newer hall in the former town of Williamstown on County Road TW.
