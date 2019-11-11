The Mayville Common Council approved the city’s budget for 2020 with a significant mill rate reduction.
The budget passed unanimously, with Rachel Forster absent.
Mayor Rob Boelk said the budget will reduce the city’s debt from $5.2 million to $3.2 million by the end of 2020. The mill rate in 2020 for taxes will be $8.32 per $100,000 of assessed value on a home with a total levy of $2.7 million. Boelk said the mill rate has been cut by a dollar over the past few years. Last year, the mill rate was $8.76.
Boelk said the reduced rate will save residents $250,000 to put back into the economy.
The Mayville Board of Education already approved its budget, which also saw a mill rate drop from $10.18 to $9.76.
The council also approved a program of low-interest loans to those who experienced hardship in flooding last month. Heavy rains in early October led to flooding around the county, with Mayville hit particularly hard.
The city of Mayville declared a state of emergency due to public and private property damage from the flooding, which included millions of gallons of raw sewage being discharged into the Rock River. Council member Bob Smith said the wastewater system experienced 10 times the usual amount of influx during the event.
Individual loans could total up to $50,000, with repayment installments charged on property tax bills. The city will inspect the condition of the property before issuing a loan. Residents will have 60 days to apply for the loan.
The loan program passed unanimously, with Kim Olson abstaining and Rachel Forster absent.
