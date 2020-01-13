Mayville approves referendum question to sell golf course

MAYVILLE — The Mayville Common Council approved the final wording for a referendum about selling the city's golf course Monday.
The city would like to sell the course, 325 S. German St., to a private party. Officials believe the course would be best managed when out of the city's hands and that a private party would have the most ability to make the investments the course needs. Mayville currently leases the course to the Trott family with MGT Properties, which has expressed interest in buying the property outright.
The referendum will be advisory, not binding. The question will ask whether voters think the course should be sold, with the provisions that the golf course remain a a golf course and that the city would buy it back at sale price if the future owners couldn't keep it up.
"The question itself is pretty self-explanatory," said Mayor Rob Boelk.
Boelk said someone did reach out to him wondering about the provision that the city buy the course back, asking whether it would be worth it to buy the course back if someone ended up running it into the ground. Officials said they will continue to hammer out the details, including about the possible contract, going forward.
City Clerk Sara Decker said the question itself has to be into the county 70 days ahead of the April 7 election to make the ballot, and the deadline is soon.
According to the resolution, the city anticipates a great expense in the future to maintain the course and pay for equipment.
A city committee has declared the land to be excess property.
The referendum is expected to be on the ballot on April 7, the same day as Mayville's municipal elections for mayor and Common Council. Mayor Rob Boelk and Ward 2 council member Bob Smith and Ward 6 council member Kim Olson are running unopposed. Ward 4, 7 and 8 council member Gene Frings is not running again and no one has filed to replace him. Those interested as running as a write-in candidate can reach out to the city clerk.
The Mayville Golf Club was founded in the early 1930s.
