Mayville approves referendum question to sell golf course

MAYVILLE — The Mayville Common Council approved the final wording for a referendum about selling the city's golf course Monday.

The city would like to sell the course, 325 S. German St., to a private party. Officials believe the course would be best managed when out of the city's hands and that a private party would have the most ability to make the investments the course needs. Mayville currently leases the course to the Trott family with MGT Properties, which has expressed interest in buying the property outright.

The referendum will be advisory, not binding. The question will ask whether voters think the course should be sold, with the provisions that the golf course remain a a golf course and that the city would buy it back at sale price if the future owners couldn't keep it up.

"The question itself is pretty self-explanatory," said Mayor Rob Boelk.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boelk said someone did reach out to him wondering about the provision that the city buy the course back, asking whether it would be worth it to buy the course back if someone ended up running it into the ground. Officials said they will continue to hammer out the details, including about the possible contract, going forward.