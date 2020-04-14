Mayville approves stormwater study to help deal with flooding

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Mayville Common Council approved a study Monday to analyze the city's storm water infrastructure and find ways to minimize flooding.

The council approved a contract with Kunkel Engineering Group of Beaver Dam to conduct the storm water study from Petit Road north through the city to the east branch of the Rock River at Kekoskee Street during the coming months for up to $5,975.

Mayor Rob Boelk said the study will help determine ways to deal with flooding. Possible options may include installing a wing dam, adding a pump system or rerouting the system. Boelk said the city will also look at potential grant options to help cover costs.

The study will study the drainage basin that flows into the ditch, the capacity of the ditch and the culverts the water flows through in the city while examining problem areas that may contribute to flooding. The study will also consider possible improvements to help reduce flooding in an area that is prone to it.

Flooding in Dodge County last October hit Mayville particularly hard. Mayville declared a state of emergency as the city experienced large public and private property loss. St. John's Lutheran School and the Mayville Golf Course were among the sites that were closed due to flooding. Fourth Street, home to many manufacturers, had to close as well.

During the flood, the wastewater treatment plant bypassed into the Rock River, discharging millions of gallons of sewage into the river after heavy rains overwhelmed the sanitary system, some of which infiltrated residents' homes. The discharge was intended to prevent even more backup and damage. Afterward, the city started working towards figuring out how to improve its water systems.

