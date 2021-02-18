Mayville Area Chamber of Commerce honors 2020 community leaders

MAYVILLE – The Mayville Area Chamber of Commerce has named its outstanding award honorees for 2020.

MACC administrator Dawn Gindt said there were numerous nominees in all award categories and the selection committee voted almost unanimously on the winners.

Business of the year honors went to Mayville Piggly Wiggly, which is owned and operated by Curt Schmidt. The grocery store was highlighted for its professional excellence and exceptional commitment to its employees and community welfare.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Christopher Neu, owner of Sidelines, was named Citizen of the Year. It was noted that Neu continually volunteers his time and talents to make Mayville a great place to live, work, play and learn.

The Vital Industry Partner (VIP) award went to Metalcraft of Mayville. The industry leader was chosen not only for its continued mass employment in the community, but also for its strong commitment to the city as a whole by providing volunteers and financial donations where needed.

Gindt said the chamber is grateful for the honorees’ positive contributions during a difficult year due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, a dinner reception for the award winners is being delayed until fall.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.