Mayville celebrates the holiday season Saturday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mayville High School’s National Honor Society and Be the Change organizations will be on hand outside the Wings Over Wisconsin office to lead a craft project. All are welcome to build a pinecone bird feeder from 2-6 p.m.

The American Legion will host a holiday craft fair from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and baked goods will be for sale during that same time at Gateway Community Church. The church will also have a children’s movie starting at 9 a.m., with the last showing beginning at 2 p.m.

The highlight of the event is the holiday parade that begins at 5 p.m. on Horicon Street, turns onto Main Street and finishes at Foster Park. Gindt said the route is long enough for people to keep a six-foot distance from other families.

Following the parade, "Elf" the movie can be viewed at Jodi’s Hideout at 6 p.m. with boozy coffee and cocoa available for purchase.

The Mayville Public Library and Mayville EMS will be keep the holiday spirit going for several weeks with their “12 Stories of Christmas” on Dec. 5, 12 and 19. Cole Bradley, AEMT, said three videos of children’s book readings will be posted to the organizations’ Facebook pages at 6 a.m. each of those days. Mayville EMS did online book readings earlier this year when schools closed because of COVID-19 and they decided to come back with a holiday edition.