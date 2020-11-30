Mayville celebrates the holiday season Saturday

MAYVILLE — Downtown Mayville will be filled with holiday cheer Saturday as the annual “It’s a Wonderful Life on Main” festivities kick off.
Main Street Mayville Director and Chamber of Commerce Administrator Dawn Gindt promises a welcoming atmosphere for people of all ages, keeping safety in mind due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have a day of different events going on, a lot of them are virtual, we wanted to make sure everybody had something to do that doesn’t require people to be indoors,” she said. “We're trying to figure out ways to make things as healthy as possible under the current circumstances and still have fun.”
Santa will come to the Ruedebusch building from 2:30-4:30 p.m. It is requested that healthy families socially distance while visiting the jolly old elf. For those who would rather write down their wish list, letters to Santa can be composed and collected at the Open Door Coffee Shop from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Live music can be enjoyed at the shop beginning at noon and the public can view homemade gingerbread houses on display. Votes for the best gingerbread house can be cast from 2:30 -5 p.m. either in person or online.
Gindt said people can pick up an outdoor bingo game card at the Chamber office and complete it while strolling downtown for a chance to win a t-shirt. Mulled cider, hot chocolate and a 50/50 raffle can also be found at the Main Street Mayville office in the afternoon.
Mayville High School’s National Honor Society and Be the Change organizations will be on hand outside the Wings Over Wisconsin office to lead a craft project. All are welcome to build a pinecone bird feeder from 2-6 p.m.
The American Legion will host a holiday craft fair from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and baked goods will be for sale during that same time at Gateway Community Church. The church will also have a children’s movie starting at 9 a.m., with the last showing beginning at 2 p.m.
The highlight of the event is the holiday parade that begins at 5 p.m. on Horicon Street, turns onto Main Street and finishes at Foster Park. Gindt said the route is long enough for people to keep a six-foot distance from other families.
Following the parade, "Elf" the movie can be viewed at Jodi’s Hideout at 6 p.m. with boozy coffee and cocoa available for purchase.
The Mayville Public Library and Mayville EMS will be keep the holiday spirit going for several weeks with their “12 Stories of Christmas” on Dec. 5, 12 and 19. Cole Bradley, AEMT, said three videos of children’s book readings will be posted to the organizations’ Facebook pages at 6 a.m. each of those days. Mayville EMS did online book readings earlier this year when schools closed because of COVID-19 and they decided to come back with a holiday edition.
“We felt it was a great way for children to get interaction with people outside their family in a safe manner and was a great way for parents to either get a short break or have some nice quality time with their children,” he said.
