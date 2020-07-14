Mayville death investigation remains open over a year later

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The investigation into a 2019 death of a man in Mayville remains open, with no prosecutions coming for the time being.

Nicholas Druecke, 30, died following a stabbing in a Mayville residence in April 2019.

Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said Tuesday that his office and the state Department of Justice criminal litigation unit reviewed the evidence. He said the Mayville Police Department was directed to keep the case in a state of active investigation under its jurisdiction until more evidence is available.

Mayville Police Chief Jim Ketchem said the department is still working with the state Division of Criminal Investigation in the case.

On April 21, 2019, police and EMS were called to a residence in the 1000 block of Horicon Street in Mayville at 6:33 a.m. with a report of a person who had lacerations. On the scene, first responders found a man who was conscious and bleeding, with cuts on his abdomen and chest. Druecke was transported to a hospital in Oconomowoc, where he died of his injuries, police said at the time.