MAYVILLE — Dogs have a new place to run around in Mayville, just in time for the sunshine.
Years in the making, the Wag n Tag Dog Park just opened next to the TAG Center, 1700 Breckenridge St. The fenced park is free to all and split into areas for big dogs and small dogs. Dogs need their community licenses and should have their vaccinations. Dogs from outside of Mayville may visit as well.
Bill Hartwig helped organize the fundraising for the park and offered up much of the labor to make his vision a reality. Volunteers and city employees helped with the construction as well. The city of Mayville kicked in a match of $5,000 last year. Donations and dog registration fees will go toward upkeep.
“Why am I taking my dog out of town to go to a dog park? It’s a 30-minute drive,” Hartwig said. “Why don’t I just see if Mayville can get one?”
He said he’s happy the park is done and that it’s been a lot of work.
There’s still some work left to do in the entry area, some signs to put up and gravel around the fencing is being considered. The park is more than 46,000 square feet.
The park includes pet waste stations.
Anyone interested in volunteering at the dog park may reach out to the city to find out how they may help.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)