Mayville EMS delivers groceries amid the COVID-19 pandemic

MAYVILLE – The Emergency Medical Service crew in Mayville is serving its community in a different way this week in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
According to Advanced Emergency Medical Technician Harland Bender, the staff is volunteering to make grocery runs for those who don’t wish to leave their homes.
“Originally, we wanted to help the elderly and those with health risks who were encouraged to stay home during these uncertain times,” he said. “But then we decided to open it up to the community to minimize anyone’s exposure to the virus.”
The EMTs are prepared to shop and deliver from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 6 to 7 p.m. each day this week. Those wanting to take advantage of the service should call Bender at 920-904-1997 or Cole Bradley at 920-219-0224.
“Once they call, we’ll take a small grocery order from them and it’s really just for the basics – bread, milk, produce, canned goods and meat. I know people may want certain brands but we will get what we can based on availability,” Bender said.
Volunteers will go to the person’s residence to collect cash or a check, head to Mayville Piggly Wiggly to purchase the items ordered and then stop back to deliver the groceries with a receipt.
“But before we go to that person’s home we will first take our temperature to make sure we don’t have a fever. We will mask up and glove up and will be in uniform so we’re easily identified,” Bender said.
Bender said he has received calls and texts from other community members wanting to help with the shopping but the Mayville EMS has decided not to take them up on their offers.
“It’s really great that so many want to volunteer and I want to thank them for that but we have to limit it to EMS personnel or their immediate families because our goal is to limit exposure," he said. "Right now we have enough to cover this week and we may put it out another week if we have volunteer availability. We encourage everyone to practice social distancing, stay healthy at home and let us be the helpers.”
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.