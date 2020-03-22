Mayville EMS delivers groceries amid the COVID-19 pandemic

MAYVILLE – The Emergency Medical Service crew in Mayville is serving its community in a different way this week in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to Advanced Emergency Medical Technician Harland Bender, the staff is volunteering to make grocery runs for those who don’t wish to leave their homes.

“Originally, we wanted to help the elderly and those with health risks who were encouraged to stay home during these uncertain times,” he said. “But then we decided to open it up to the community to minimize anyone’s exposure to the virus.”

The EMTs are prepared to shop and deliver from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 6 to 7 p.m. each day this week. Those wanting to take advantage of the service should call Bender at 920-904-1997 or Cole Bradley at 920-219-0224.

“Once they call, we’ll take a small grocery order from them and it’s really just for the basics – bread, milk, produce, canned goods and meat. I know people may want certain brands but we will get what we can based on availability,” Bender said.

Volunteers will go to the person’s residence to collect cash or a check, head to Mayville Piggly Wiggly to purchase the items ordered and then stop back to deliver the groceries with a receipt.