Mayville Engineering Co. product still 'cool'

The top 8 have been selected, and one area product has made the cut. MEC Outdoors is moving on in the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest with its top selling shotshell reloader, the MEC 600 Jr. Mark V.

This annual contest hosted by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce & Johnson Financial Group aims to highlight the state’s manufacturing industry.

Approximately 150 products were nominated in the 2020 contest. Dodge County nominees included MEC Outdoors of Mayville, John Deere of Horicon, Northwoods Casket Company of Beaver Dam and Scag Power Equipment of Mayville.

The field will be narrowed to four Oct. 5 and the overall winner will be announced on Oct. 14. Voting is open to the public at madeinwis.com.

