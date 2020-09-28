 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mayville Engineering Co. product still 'cool'
0 comments

Mayville Engineering Co. product still 'cool'

{{featured_button_text}}
MEC Outdoors product nominated in contest

The MEC 600 Jr. Mark V shotshell reloader nominated in the "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin" contest.

 MEC, Contributed

The top 8 have been selected, and one area product has made the cut. MEC Outdoors is moving on in the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest with its top selling shotshell reloader, the MEC 600 Jr. Mark V.

This annual contest hosted by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce & Johnson Financial Group aims to highlight the state’s manufacturing industry.

Approximately 150 products were nominated in the 2020 contest. Dodge County nominees included MEC Outdoors of Mayville, John Deere of Horicon, Northwoods Casket Company of Beaver Dam and Scag Power Equipment of Mayville.

The field will be narrowed to four Oct. 5 and the overall winner will be announced on Oct. 14. Voting is open to the public at madeinwis.com.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Jobless Benefits Backlog Forces Out Frostman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News