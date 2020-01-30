Mayville fire department sees similar challenges to area EMS

MAYVILLE — As Dodge County works to figure out the future of its emergency medical services, fire departments like Mayville report similar challenges.

One possible solution, according to Fire Chief Brad Marx, could be converting to a full-time staff.

In an update to the Common Council Monday, Marx reported the department has a staff of 22 and that the level of staff training and certification is the highest it has ever been, but staff numbers are challenging. He said said five people have resigned or retired in the past year.

Of the five people who left, one chose to move on rather than complete additional training and four left because their jobs took them outside of Mayville, Marx said. Firefighters are required to work or live in Mayville. Meanwhile, he said it has been difficult even finding someone to interview for the job.

"We're going to be hurting really bad," Marx said.

He said within the next few years he could see the Mayville department going with 11 full-time staff members instead of relying on people who work part-time and volunteer to be firefighters.

"I don't think there's any turning back and I don't think you can save it," he said.