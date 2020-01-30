Mayville fire department sees similar challenges to area EMS

MAYVILLE — As Dodge County works to figure out the future of its emergency medical services, fire departments like Mayville report similar challenges.
One possible solution, according to Fire Chief Brad Marx, could be converting to a full-time staff.
In an update to the Common Council Monday, Marx reported the department has a staff of 22 and that the level of staff training and certification is the highest it has ever been, but staff numbers are challenging. He said said five people have resigned or retired in the past year.
Of the five people who left, one chose to move on rather than complete additional training and four left because their jobs took them outside of Mayville, Marx said. Firefighters are required to work or live in Mayville. Meanwhile, he said it has been difficult even finding someone to interview for the job.
"We're going to be hurting really bad," Marx said.
He said within the next few years he could see the Mayville department going with 11 full-time staff members instead of relying on people who work part-time and volunteer to be firefighters.
"I don't think there's any turning back and I don't think you can save it," he said.
Marx said one of the difficulties is that it's hard to find people willing to take time away from their regular jobs to respond to calls for little pay, especially when it means they could be fired. He said businesses have to allow employees to show up late if they were responding to a call, but don't have to let them leave during a shift. He said businesses have become less open to the idea of letting employees leave over the years.
"They're not supporting this because their bottom line doesn't let them subsidize fire departments," said council member Bob Smith.
Mayor Rob Boelk said another issue is that the state prevents cities from providing incentives like bonus payments to volunteer firefighters to help attract them to the job.
Dodge County Board of Supervisors recently heard the results of a study that looked at ongoing challenges with emergency medical services. Rural fire departments and EMS agencies have been straining as fewer people volunteer, staff members age, training requirements grow and dollars dry up. The study recommended greater collaboration, among other things.
Mayville officials said it will be key to convince the county and state to cooperate with local officials to make changes.
