Mayville Golf Club to be sold for $150,000

MAYVILLE — An offer to purchase the city-owned Mayville Golf Course was accepted by the Mayville Common Council following a closed session special meeting on Monday.

Mayor Rob Boelk said the offer of $150,000 from RSS Properties, an area enterprise, was approved by a 4-1 vote. President Dale Toellner cast the sole “no” vote and Council member Rachel Forster was absent.

The 130-acre property and its clubhouse at 325 S. German St. was originally listed for $695,000 and the price was reduced in mid-October to $495,000. The city most recently leased the course to MGT Properties for operation and it was being managed by Jeff Trott until last month.

Discussion about selling the 18-hole golf course has gone on for years, with residents approving a referendum in April to allow the city to sell the course to a private entity. Citizens overwhelmingly voted to list the property by a vote of 1,046 for to 293 against. Under the terms of the referendum, a deed restriction on the property states that it must continue to operate as a golf course.

The city would have the right to buy the property back at the sale price if there were a proposal to change the land’s use. The sale is contingent upon the approval of the planning commission and review by the city attorney.