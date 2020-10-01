Mayville golf course deal falls through

The city of Mayville is searching for new options after a possible opportunity to sell the city-owned golf course fell through.

The city owns the course, 325 S. German St., but leases it to MGT Properties for operation. Mayville voters approved a referendum in April to allow the city to sell the golf course to a private entity. The course is currently listed for $695,000. The current operator has expressed interest in purchasing the property in the past.

However, Mayor Rob Boelk said Thursday that the possible deal has fallen through, and the Common Council will have to explore new options. The city will continue looking for possible buyers and hopes to lease out the course for operation again. He said Mayville will have to look at taking back management around Feb. 1.

"We're weighing all options and tyring to see what’s the best option with the golf course for the city of Mayville going forward," Boelk said.

Golf course manager Jeff Trott did not return a message seeking comment Thursday.