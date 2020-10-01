Mayville golf course deal falls through

The city of Mayville is searching for new options after a possible opportunity to sell the city-owned golf course fell through.
The city owns the course, 325 S. German St., but leases it to MGT Properties for operation. Mayville voters approved a referendum in April to allow the city to sell the golf course to a private entity. The course is currently listed for $695,000. The current operator has expressed interest in purchasing the property in the past.
However, Mayor Rob Boelk said Thursday that the possible deal has fallen through, and the Common Council will have to explore new options. The city will continue looking for possible buyers and hopes to lease out the course for operation again. He said Mayville will have to look at taking back management around Feb. 1.
"We're weighing all options and tyring to see what’s the best option with the golf course for the city of Mayville going forward," Boelk said.
Golf course manager Jeff Trott did not return a message seeking comment Thursday.
The golf course listing promotes the rolling hills of the 130-acre property; the space used a restaurant, bar and banquet hall; finished basement with locker rooms; and other features. Discussion about selling the golf course went on for years until voters approved the listing, 1,046 votes to 293 votes, or 78 percent to 22 percent.
Under the terms of the referendum, any buyer would have to keep the golf course a golf course. The city would have the right to buy the property back at the sale price if there were a proposal to change the land's use.
The Mayville Golf Club donated the course to the city in the 1930s, and it was expanded to 18 holes in the 1990s.
The city of Horicon sold Rock River Hills Golf Course in 2014 for about $420,000. It has been renamed Horicon Hills and is owned by the same business the operates The Camelot in Lomira and West Bend Lakes.
