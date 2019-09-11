Mayville officials continue to debate whether the city should sell the municipally-owned golf course.
The Common Council tabled a recommendation to sell Monday, Mayor Rob Boelk said. Some members of the council have suggested there should be a referendum in the spring to allow residents to decide whether the course should be sold.
"If we do sell it, what are the terms and conditions?" Boelk asked. The city started leasing the course to the Trott family in 2018, after agreeing to bail out the former leaseholders, with investments into the course's infrastructure made in the time since.
The Trotts have expressed an interest in buying the property, at 325 S. German St.
The Common Council's joint finance and parks committee voted against selling the course in 2015.
Mayville first took over the golf course as a gift from its owners in the 1930s. The 18-hole course is on 153 acres of property. The course also has a bar and grill, banquet facilities, a pro shop and other amenities.
In 2014, Horicon sold its golf course to a private party for $420,000 and included a restriction that required the property to remain a golf course for five years and that the city would have a right of first refusal if the property were put up for sale.
The Horicon agreement called for no extra investment from the city and the new ownership group planned to invest over $500,000 to redo infrastructure and amenities. The Horicon Common Council approved the bid over another for $390,000 at that time.
In other business, the Common Council is beginning to work through setting its budget for 2020 and working out the details on a proposed offer to provide emergency services to Kekoskee again.
