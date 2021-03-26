Mayville Golf Course under new ownership, onsite restaurant under construction

MAYVILLE – A large crowd got a sneak peek Thursday night of the renovations taking place inside the Mayville Golf Course clubhouse at a public informational meeting held by its new executive team.

The city-owned 130-acre course with clubhouse was sold for $150,000 in December to RSS Properties, whose principals are Randy and Scott Hurst and Steve Christian, the owners of LeRoy Meats and Catering.

The 9-hole course was donated to the city in the 1930s, and it expanded to 18 holes in the 1990s. Citizens overwhelmingly approved a referendum last April to allow the city to sell the course at 325 S. German St., Mayville, to a private entity.

Deed restrictions state that it will operate as a golf course daily from April-November; that the city would have first right of refusal to purchase the property back at a discounted rate; that the Mayville High School Athletic Department can continue to use the property for golf meets and practices, plus two cross country meets per year; and that three vacant parcels east of Evergreen Drive will not be sold separately.

Scott Hurst welcomed those in attendance Thursday and turned the meeting over to his son, Ryan, who is serving as the course’s general manager.