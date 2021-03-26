Mayville Golf Course under new ownership, onsite restaurant under construction

MAYVILLE – A large crowd got a sneak peek Thursday night of the renovations taking place inside the Mayville Golf Course clubhouse at a public informational meeting held by its new executive team.
The city-owned 130-acre course with clubhouse was sold for $150,000 in December to RSS Properties, whose principals are Randy and Scott Hurst and Steve Christian, the owners of LeRoy Meats and Catering.
The 9-hole course was donated to the city in the 1930s, and it expanded to 18 holes in the 1990s. Citizens overwhelmingly approved a referendum last April to allow the city to sell the course at 325 S. German St., Mayville, to a private entity.
Deed restrictions state that it will operate as a golf course daily from April-November; that the city would have first right of refusal to purchase the property back at a discounted rate; that the Mayville High School Athletic Department can continue to use the property for golf meets and practices, plus two cross country meets per year; and that three vacant parcels east of Evergreen Drive will not be sold separately.
Scott Hurst welcomed those in attendance Thursday and turned the meeting over to his son, Ryan, who is serving as the course’s general manager.
Ryan Hurst said the new local owners take great pride in their town and are looking forward to the opportunity to give back by investing in what it considers a community asset.
He said upgrades and enhancements to the facility and resources have been extensive, “Close to almost $1 million dollars of investment when it’s all said and done.”
The main change to the clubhouse is the creation of a restaurant called The Meating Place. When it opens this summer it will operate in a casual atmosphere, seven days a week for lunch and dinner. Executive Chef Josh Christian is planning a diverse menu with daily specials. When asked if there would be a Friday night fish fry, Christian quickly replied, “Of course,” drawing laughter and applause from the crowd.
Course related enhancements include new golf carts equipped with GPS tracking and digital advertising; a tee sheet management system allowing golfers to book tee times online or over the phone; a regularly staffed pro shop; and multiple outings available to the public. The clubhouse and course can also be booked for private events.
Hurst said he expects the facility will be a “hub of activity” for both golfers and non-golfers, alike.
Leagues are currently forming and information can be found on the Facebook page, “Mayville Golf Course & The Meating Place” or mayvillegolfcourse.com.
