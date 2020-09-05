Mayville golf course up for sale

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A local golf course could be yours.

The publicly-owned golf course in Mayville, 325 S. German St., has been listed for sale on real estate websites for $695,000. The listing promotes the rolling hills of the 130-acre property; the space used a restaurant, bar and banquet hall; finished basement with locker rooms; and other features.

The Common Council approved listing the course last month. The course is currently leased out to MGT Properties, which has expressed interest in the past in buying the property, for private operation.

Discussion over the future of the golf course went on for years and the issue ultimately went to referendum in April. Voters approved selling the public golf course to a private entity with 1,046 votes to 293 votes, or 78 percent to 22 percent. The city then went through the process of getting the property appraised and getting a listing ready.

Any buyer would have to keep the property as a golf course and the city would have the right to buy the course back at the original sale price if there were a proposal to change the land’s use. The referendum was advisory and not binding.

The Mayville golf course was donated to the city in the 1930s by the Mayville Golf Club and was expanded to 18 holes in the 1990s.

The city of Horicon sold Rock River Hills Golf Course in 2014 for about $420,000. It has been renamed Horicon Hills and is owned by the same business the operates The Camelot in Lomira and West Bend Lakes.

