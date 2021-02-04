 Skip to main content
Mayville library set to reopen with new director at the helm
Mayville library set to reopen with new director at the helm

MAYVILLE — When Mayville Public Library reopens its doors Monday, patrons will have the opportunity to meet its new director, Jennifer Stasinopoulos.

Stasinopoulos, who took over at the beginning of January following the retirement of Alixe Bielot, comes to the area from Illinois.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in English with a focus on Greek language, a secondary education teaching certificate and master’s degrees in English and library science.

Free books

Jennifer Stasinopoulos, Mayville's new library director, places books in a cart Wednesday that are free for the taking. A bin of take-and-make craft projects for youngsters also sits outside the library at 111 N. Main St. The library is reopening for limited weekday hours beginning Monday.

“I’ve always loved learning and libraries,” she said. “I love what libraries represent. They’re a place to find free, unbiased information.”

Stasinopoulos worked in a variety of teaching and library jobs while raising four children as a single mother. Most recently, she was the library director at a high school. Her job was among 10 that was eliminated when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“My children are grown, the youngest is in college, so I found myself being able to really focus on where I wanted to be and knew that was in a public library,” she said.

Mayville Public Library is in the midst of planning a new building and Stasinopoulos said she’s excited to be part of that process. Fundraising efforts are going very well, in her opinion.

“People are just coming out and showing support for the library which is wonderful. They’re sending in small checks of $25, some have sent $100, some have given $5,000 — so you have these different levels of donations from people who really see the value of the library in their community,” she said.

More than a building that houses books, Stasinopoulos is enthusiastic about the many resources offered at Mayville Public Library.

She said the library launched a new online resource called Creativebug that offers thousands of arts and craft classes for all ages taught by expert instructors. In addition, patrons will soon have access to more than 3,000 magazine titles through the online resource Overdrive. For more information, go to mayville.lib.wi.us.

Reopening plans

Starting Monday, the library will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Rules are being put in place in order to provide a safe environment for patrons and staff:

  • Only 10 patrons will be permitted in the building at any given time.
  • Only two computers will be available. Patrons can call 920-387-7910 to reserve a one-hour time slot.
  • Masks covering both the nose and mouth will be mandatary.
  • Curbside service will still be available for patrons who do not wish to enter the building or for those patrons who cannot wear masks.
  • Patrons are encouraged to stay in the building for short periods only, and time in the building will be limited to 1 hour.
  • Faxing, copying and scanning will be available.
  • The public restroom will not be open.

Beaver Dam, surrounding area step up in 2020 when COVID-19 hits

The coronavirus pandemic took a toll on our everyday lives in 2020. Take a look back on how area residents found some positive ways to navigate the changes.

Jennifer Stasinopoulos mug

Stasinopoulos

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

