Mayville library set to reopen with new director at the helm

MAYVILLE — When Mayville Public Library reopens its doors Monday, patrons will have the opportunity to meet its new director, Jennifer Stasinopoulos.

Stasinopoulos, who took over at the beginning of January following the retirement of Alixe Bielot, comes to the area from Illinois.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in English with a focus on Greek language, a secondary education teaching certificate and master’s degrees in English and library science.

“I’ve always loved learning and libraries,” she said. “I love what libraries represent. They’re a place to find free, unbiased information.”

Stasinopoulos worked in a variety of teaching and library jobs while raising four children as a single mother. Most recently, she was the library director at a high school. Her job was among 10 that was eliminated when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“My children are grown, the youngest is in college, so I found myself being able to really focus on where I wanted to be and knew that was in a public library,” she said.

Mayville Public Library is in the midst of planning a new building and Stasinopoulos said she’s excited to be part of that process. Fundraising efforts are going very well, in her opinion.